BONNE TERRE – Four strong innings of relief pitching from Troy Gildehaus helped Potosi Post 265 seize control of a back-and-forth Senior Legion baseball clash on Monday night.
Potosi scored four times while batting around in the top of the sixth, and prevailed 10-7 against Bonne Terre Post 83 in a contest that unofficially included nine combined defensive errors.
Ty Simily reached base five straight times while going 3-for-4, and Landon Bone produced three more hits while matching him with an RBI and two runs scored in the victory.
Post 265 trailed 6-5 when the fifth concluded, but capitalized on four walks after Karter Kekec relieved Post 83 starter Shelby Lee.
Noah Jacobsen scored his second run on a wild pitch to tie the game, and Hayden Roney darted across the plate after Zach Francis pounded a high chopper off the dish for a go-ahead ground out.
Bone capped his strong showing from the No. 7 spot by slicing an opposite-field, RBI double to left, then headed home for a 9-6 edge when a high delivery rattled the backstop.
Roney blooped a RBI double in the top of the seventh for his second hit before a scorched line drive from Simily escaped the left-fielder’s glove to give Potosi greater separation.
Gildehaus allowed his only earned run following back-to-back doubles by Kekec and Lee in the home half, but struck out the next three batters to secure the win.
Bonne Terre erased a short-lived deficit in the fifth after Cody Hubbard reached safely on a dropped fly ball in right. Two-out singles by Devin Seastrand and Brayden Pogue sent the home team ahead 6-5.
Gildehaus took over for starter Ryker Walton, and worked a smooth fourth while notching two of his seven strikeouts. He also threw a perfect sixth after leadoff man Nate Roberts stopped running on a liner that briefly handcuffed the third baseman and hit the ground.
Roberts and courtesy runner Carson Elliott scored with two outs in the first inning when Bone could not squeeze a tailing drive on the run in right-center. Hubbard singled and Kekec was plunked as Post 83 made it 4-1 in the third.
Potosi stranded the bases loaded following singles from Simily, Francis and Bone in the second. Lee alertly retrieved a soft flare that landed behind the mound, and threw out batter Dakota Dowd to avert the threat.
But Simily ripped an RBI single through the left side in the third after Bonne Terre botched a force out and potential double play.
Cody Ruble highlighted his 2-for-3 game with a sharp single in the fourth, and two more errors preceded a sacrifice fly as Jacobsen brought Post 265 within 4-3.
Lee had three strikeouts while allowing eight hits over five innings. Four of the five runs charged against him were unearned as two throwing errors at third from Hubbard extended the workload.
Simily opened the fifth with a double to center that touched down a couple of feet short of the fence. Ruble and Bone contributed two-out hits as Potosi grabbed its initial lead of the night.
