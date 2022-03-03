Postseason Basketball: Warriors upended by Bernie 3-pointers

JACKSON, Mo. – Valle Catholic defended its way to an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, and nearly completed a massive upset in the Class 2 state sectional round.

Bernie retaliated by draining six 3-pointers over a stunning four-minute span, however, and escaped with a 71-67 comeback win on Wednesday night at Jackson High School.

Michia Schooley scored 15 points on five triples, and John Nimmo sank a clinching free throw with 7 seconds remaining to finish with 14 points.

Bernie (27-1), committed just eight turnovers while forcing 11, and advanced to face Alton (24-5) for a quarterfinal showdown on Saturday in Sikeston, Mo.

Valle Catholic (16-11) grabbed a 37-36 halftime lead when Clayton Drury drilled a 3-pointer, and pushed the difference to five as Chase Fallert finished an aggressive drive to cap the third quarter.

Harry Oliver converted a putback to help the Warriors establish their largest lead of 56-48 with 6 ½ minutes left, but Valle struggled to halt a sudden perimeter surge by the Mules.

Hunter Corzine rallied Bernie to an eventual 66-65 lead on three 3-pointers in a hurry, and Valle Catholic missed chances to immediately counter from the line and on a subsequent jump runner.

A jumper by Tristan Johnson of the Mules was answered by an Oliver slam, making the score 68-67, but the Warriors spent more than a minute giving five necessary team fouls.

Johnson cashed in two free throws to equal Corzine with 12 points each, and Bernie sealed the outcome after Aiden Heberlie missed a look from inside the lane.

The Mules collectively shot 12-of-25 from beyond the arc.

Fallert powered Valle Catholic with a game-high 23 points, and Heberlie compiled yet another double-double in his varsity finale with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Oliver tallied eight of his 11 points for the Warriors, who sank 11-of-17 free throws as a team.

Cape Central 54, North County 38

DE SOTO, Mo. – North County encountered an offensive rut in the third quarter, and fell to Cape Central 54-38 in the Class 5, District 1 semifinal round on Tuesday night.

Cam Williams scored a game-high 17 points, and surpassed 1,000 in his varsity career as the top-seeded Tigers (21-5) advanced to face Festus for the title on Friday.

North County (15-13) stayed within 29-25 at intermission before fading. Junior guard Layne Wigger netted 12 of his 14 points during the first half for the Raiders.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 52, Sikeston 40

DE SOTO, Mo. – Farmington played another strong first half defensively, and advanced to the Class 5, District 1 championship game with a 52-40 triumph over Sikeston on Wednesday night.

Junior forward Angelia Davis provided a superb post presence as both ends of the court with team highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds for the top-seeded Knights.

Farmington (22-3) will hope to avenge its regular season defeat against Notre Dame when those squads clash for the title on Friday at 6 p.m.

Anna McKinney picked up the scoring burden with 12 of her 14 points helping Farmington carry a 32-16 lead into halftime. The margin was similar through three quarters at 41-24.

Sikeston (17-7) relied heavily on star forward Karris Allen, who dropped in a game-high 30 points during her final varsity contest before joining the Division I collegiate ranks at Western Kentucky.

Notre Dame 67, North County 39

DE SOTO, Mo. – Notre Dame avenged a physical overtime loss from January by belting higher-seeded North County 67-39 in the Class 5, District 1 semifinals on Wednesday night.

Lexi Rubel was dominant while leading four Bulldogs in double figures. She netted 17 of her 19 points in the first half while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Notre Dame (19-6) bolted to a 32-16 halftime lead after forcing 12 turnovers, and was never threatened from there as Jenna Givens compiled 15 points with three steals.

Anna Garner provided 11 points with four assists, and Tori Rubel chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

North County (18-7) was highlighted by 24 points from senior center Kamryn Winch in her final outing before heading to Maryville University next season.

