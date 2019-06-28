POTOSI – With the possibility of four games this weekend at the Charleston Tournament, the Potosi Post 265 Senior Legion baseball team stood to benefit from an efficient performance on Thursday night.
Noah Jacobsen notched three RBI on a couple of scalded extra-base hits, and made a brilliant defensive play in the fifth inning to protect the 10-run rule in a 12-2 victory over Bonne Terre Post 83.
Potosi (5-3) earned a regular season sweep after prevailing 10-7 in the previous meeting. While Post 265 cleaned up many of its miscues, Bonne Terre (1-4) struggled to do likewise with five errors.
Peyton Nipper allowed one earned run among two total while striking out six, and retired the leadoff batter in each of his four solid innings.
Bonne Terre returned from a lengthy hiatus due to recent inclement weather, and tapped usual outfielder Layton Mallow for a spot start on the mound.
Post 265 seized control by producing four runs in the bottom of the second inning after each squad put two runs on the board in the first.
Landon Bone ripped a drive that was misplayed in right field, and Nipper crossed the plate with the go-ahead run after drawing a walk and stealing second.
Cory Emily followed with an RBI single and Zach Francis doubled to left before Jacobsen hammered a two-run double to the fence in left-center for a 6-2 advantage.
Potosi capitalized on two walks in the third. Ryker Walton was safe with an infield hit as Mallow was late to cover first base, and an ensuing wild throw enabled Bone to score behind Cody Ruble.
Hayden Roney sparked a four-run outburst in the fourth against Shelby Lee with a long triple sandwiched by Post 83 errors. Bone capped it with an RBI single to center.
Bonne Terre loaded the bases with one out in the fifth as reliever Troy Gildehaus walked Lee ahead of singles by Mallow and Noah Mesey.
After Brayden Pogue lined sharply to center, Clayton Chandler chopped a slow roller toward third where Jacobsen fielded the ball cleanly in a hurry and fired a perfect throw on the run.
Jacobsen faced a similar test in the second inning, and averted an error when first baseman Ty Simily stretched to save his wide throw while applying a sweeping tag on the shoulder in one motion.
Mesey bunted for a single while going 2-for-3. Post 83 opened the scoring with consecutive singles and crafty base running by Nate Roberts and Lee.
Lee gambled wisely to take second base as Mesey advanced from first to third. Mesey then broke toward the plate and slid safely under the tag as a poor incoming throw bounced high to Ruble.
Lee came home with a ground ball skipped through the legs of Simily along the first-base line, but Post 265 promptly erased the 2-0 deficit.
Jacobsen, who tripled to right-center after Francis fouled off several offerings from Mallow to coax a 10-pitch walk, alertly scored the tying run from third as shortstop Cody Hubbard doubled off a trailing runner at first.
