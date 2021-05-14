Potosi defeats Forsyth for return to final four

“She has come up huge for us this year,” Potosi coach Tyler Beers said. “She’s a freshman hitting in the four hole. She protects Sami very well.”

Huck retired 15 of her 16 batters faced, and struck out six in a row during two separate stints while establishing command of the outside corner with catcher Hannah Jarvis.

The Lady Panthers chased several rise balls out of the zone, and put just one delivery in play through four frames when Kloe Hendrickson lined a leadoff single in the third.

Essary yielded five hits and no walks over six innings in defeat, and settled in well following the Lawson home run to induce a steady series of ground outs.

Third baseman Emmy Stretch registered four consecutive defensive assists at one juncture, but failed to secure an out when Hochstatter beat her throw to second base on a fielder’s choice in the third.

Lawson capitalized with an RBI ground out to make it 4-0 after both Hochstatter and Huck moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.