Potosi defeats Forsyth for return to final four

POTOSI – Over the past three years, only a canceled 2020 spring season due to COVID-19 has stopped Sami Huck and her Potosi teammates from reaching the softball final four.
The junior pitcher was nearly untouchable through her first four innings on Thursday while backed by a huge home run from freshman infielder Gracie Lawson for a second straight game.
The Lady Trojans protected an early lead on their home field, and defeated Forsyth 4-1 in the Class 2 quarterfinal round for a return trip to Springfield.
Emily Hochstatter scored two runs for Potosi (25-3), which advanced to face Diamond (20-2) next Friday at Killian Softball Complex with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Huck compiled 14 strikeouts and walked none in a three-hitter, and quickly received all of her needed run support when Lawson crushed a three-run shot in the first inning.
Leadoff batter Chelbi Poucher greeted Forsyth hurler Rachel Essary with a single through the left side, and was joined on base when a sacrifice bunt by Hochstatter was thrown away.
Lawson connected with one out on a towering drive to left, and drove in all four Potosi runs. Her two-run homer tied the district final last week against top-ranked rival Central.
“She has come up huge for us this year,” Potosi coach Tyler Beers said. “She’s a freshman hitting in the four hole. She protects Sami very well.”
Huck retired 15 of her 16 batters faced, and struck out six in a row during two separate stints while establishing command of the outside corner with catcher Hannah Jarvis.
The Lady Panthers chased several rise balls out of the zone, and put just one delivery in play through four frames when Kloe Hendrickson lined a leadoff single in the third.
Essary yielded five hits and no walks over six innings in defeat, and settled in well following the Lawson home run to induce a steady series of ground outs.
Third baseman Emmy Stretch registered four consecutive defensive assists at one juncture, but failed to secure an out when Hochstatter beat her throw to second base on a fielder’s choice in the third.
Lawson capitalized with an RBI ground out to make it 4-0 after both Hochstatter and Huck moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Forsyth (20-6) began making better contact in the fifth – although not beyond the infield – then generated an unearned run in the sixth.
Landry Stuart was safe on a bunt when the throw to first was mishandled, and scored from there when Lawson could not reel in a high throw from third baseman Emma Eaton on a force play.
“It’s hard sometimes whenever you go down after the game and talk to the girls, because I really didn’t think we played super well,” Beers said. “We didn’t really make a lot of adjustments at the plate that we needed to make, and threw it around in the field.”
Huck won a key two-out battle with opposing catcher Oletha Rich, who fouled off five straight pitches before flying to left fielder Danielle King.
Essary prevented the three-run margin from the increasing despite allowing line-drive hits to Jarvis, Jade Williams and Eaton on three straight pitches in the bottom of the sixth.
Forsyth brought up the potential tying run in the seventh after Kyleigh Kincaid and Stretch singled sharply, but Huck sealed the outcome with a called strikeout and slow roller to first.
The Lady Panthers, who entered the afternoon riding a 9-game win streak, saw the first four spots in their batting order finish a combined 0-for-12.
Potosi was ultimately 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, but struck out only twice.
“It wasn’t the super clean game that I would like to have seen us play, but we got the job done, and did what we needed to do to win,” Beers said. “That’s all that matters at this point in the year.”
Kennett and Skyline will comprise the other state semifinal. Potosi already owns a neutral-field victory over Kennett this season.