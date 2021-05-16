Potosi girls share title; Valle primed for state

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi girls received victories from their 4x800 relay squad and Celeste Sansegraw in the 3200 to earn a share of the Class 3, District 1 track and field championship on Saturday.
Annie McCaul raced runner-up in the 200 dash and 300-meter hurdles as the Lady Trojans totaled 130 points to equal Herculaneum for the title.
Potosi collected six second-place individual efforts overall, including Kaydence Gibson in pole vault, Chloe Finley in javelin and Michelle Whitaker in triple jump.
Alyson Skiles completed a 1-2 finish in the 3200 behind Sansegraw, who was also third in the 1600. The top four in each event advanced to the sectional round next Saturday at Central High School.
Hallie Portell crossed second in the 800, and conference champion Kalie Thompson survived to the next round at fourth in discus.
Ste. Genevieve settled for third in the girls’ standings with 115 points despite securing six event titles at its home venue.
Megan Aubuchon became a three-time district champion with a hurdles sweep, and also qualified in the high jump despite ending her meet win streak in third.
She joined Maci Reynolds, Marysa Flieg and Jaden Wehner in a 4x400 triumph for the Dragons, who were also third overall in the 4x800.
Ste. Genevieve thrived in throwing action as Maggie Myracle captured discus gold while Flieg dominated the javelin and Etta Heller won the shot put. Heller also took third in the javelin.
Reynolds set two personal records while battling an ailing knee and taking third in both hurdles races.
Central was highlighted in girls action by two champions as Karlee LaChance blitzed the 400 and Liberty Coleman added the pole vault title to second place in the high jump.
Emma McGill anchored two advancing sprint relay teams for the Lady Rebels. Freshman Nevaeh Dailey pressed on the 100 and long jump while Courtney Dortch took third in the pole vault.
Fredericktown sophomore Linley Rehkop qualified for the sectional round in the 100, 200 and javelin.
Cape Notre Dame brought home the boys’ team title by 30 points over Kennett while Potosi edged Ste. Genevieve for fourth place.
Will Jarvis twice sprinted to victory in the individual 800 and 4x400 relay, and was third in the 400 as the Trojans produced 87 points to lead the MAAA contingent.
Ezekiel Sisk finished second in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600. The Potosi 4x100 and 4x800 quartets placed third along Landon Sprous in the 300-meter hurdles and Wyatt Valentine in the javelin.
Ste. Genevieve earned the large majority of its scoring output on the track, getting three boys victories from its 4x800 team, Taylen Bader in the 1600 and Nathan St. Clair in the 3200.
Charles Bockenkamp powered Central with a 300-meter hurdles win. He was also second in the 200 and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Teammates Oliver Robinson and Hunter Pirtle delivered a 1-2 performance in the pole vault. The Rebels’ 4x200 relay crew finished second.
Patrick Sikes broke a Fredericktown record at 14.96 while winning the 110-meter hurdles, and Marshall Long was second in discus.
Boys Team Results:
1. Notre Dame (Cape) 144; 2. Kennett 114; 3. Herculaneum 95; 4. Potosi 87; 5. Ste. Genevieve 84; 6. Dexter 60; 7. Central 59; 8. Kelly 36; 9. Fredericktown 25; 10. New Madrid County Central 25; 11. Hancock 4; 11. Doniphan 4.
Girls Team Results:
1. Potosi 130; 2. Herculaneum 130; 3. Ste. Genevieve 115; 4. Central 84; 5. Kennett 69; 6. Dexter 61; 7. Kelly 52; 8. Notre Dame (STL) 38; 9. Fredericktown 33; 10. Hancock 7; 11. New Madrid County Central 6; 12. Doniphan 5.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 7. Mark Heine, FRED, 12.25; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 12.38
200 – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 23.89
400 – 3. Will Jarvis, POT, 52.96; 6. Corey Simmons, SG, 55.93
800 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:05.81; 2. Taylen Bader, SG, 2:06.21; 5. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:09.58
1600 – 1. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:44.22; 2. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:48.08; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:51.22; 5. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:00.89
3200 – 1. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:05.82; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:09.95; 4. Mason Gegg, SG, 10:33.89; 6. Ely Griffin, POT, 10:54.89
4x100 – 6. Central, 47.61; 7. Potosi, 48.31; 8. Ste. Genevieve, 48.71
4x200 – 2. Central, 1:37.53; 3. Potosi, 1:40.03; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 1:41.42
4x400 – 1. Potosi, 3:36.01; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 3:44.88
4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 8:28.43; 3. Potosi, 8:45.53
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 14.96; 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.73; 7. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.79
300 Hurdles – 1. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.14; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.08; 6. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 45.11
High Jump – 7. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.63m
Pole Vault – 1. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.81m; 2. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.66; 5. Austin McBride, SG, 3.35m; 7. Ashton Irwin, SG, 3.05m
Long Jump – 7. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 5.65m; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 5.56m
Triple Jump – 6. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.82m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.77m; 8. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.65m
Discus – 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 41.85m; 4. Austin McBride, SG, 39.67m; 5. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 38.57m
Javelin – 3. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 40.19m; 5. Amondre McCaul, POT, 39.85m; 7. Dalton McBride, SG, 34.42m; 8. Dale Propst, SG, 34.48m
Shot Put – 7. Brayden Lee, FRED, 12.61m; 8. Dale Propst, SG, 12.49m
Local Girls Results:
100 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.49m; 4. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.65; 5. Emma McGill, CEN, 13.95
200 – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 28.26; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 29.26; 5. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 29.30
400 – 1. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:03.37; 5. Madison Young, CEN, 1:07.53
800 – 2. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:29.21; 5. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 2:36.68; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:45.08; 8. Alison Braun, SG, 2:49.15
1600 – 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:55.55; 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 5:59.29; 5. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:10.09; 6. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:11.09
3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:34.48; 2. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:38.48; 4. Cylie Carlson, SG, 12:57.08
4x100 – 3. Central, 53.41; 6. Potosi, 55.38; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 58.08
4x200 – 4. Central, 1:54.08; 5. Potosi, 1:58.35; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 1:59.58
4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:19.89; 5. Potosi, 4:36.46
4x800 – 1. Potosi, 10:37.82; 3. Ste. Genevieve, 11:02.18
100 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 14.59; 3. Maci Reynolds, 16.58; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.42
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 46.47; 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 47.10; 3. Maci Reynolds, SG, 47.13; 6. Avery Johnson, CEN, 53.47
High Jump – 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.52m; 3. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.47m; 6. Paige West, POT, 1.32m
Pole Vault – 1. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.74m; 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.59m; 3. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.29m; 4. Karissa Holst, SG, 2.29m
Long Jump – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.40m; 4. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 4.38m; 5. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.35m
Triple Jump – 2. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.35m; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.90m; 7. Jamison Kemper, SG, 8.77m
Discus – 1. Maggie Myracle, SG, 31.89m; 4. Kalie Thompson, POT, 27.15m; 5. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 26.66m; 6. Karli McFarland, CEN, 26.58m; 7. Lana Kemper, SG, 26.30m
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 39.08; 2. Chloe Finley, POT, 31.06m; 3. Etta Heller, SG, 29.12m; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.33m; 5. Hope Miner, POT, 27.93m; 7. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 24.83m
Shot Put – 1. Etta Heller, SG, 11.02m; 4. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.75m; 6. Nora Henry, POT, 8.96m
Class 4, District 1
FESTUS, Mo. – The Farmington girls earned two relay titles and broke a 32-year program record in the 4x400 while landing fourth among 10 teams at the Class 4, District 1 meet on Saturday.
Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley and Mercy Berkemeyer turned in a winning time of 4:07.62 to establish a new 4x400 mark for the Knights.
Alayna Sparr joined Wood, Berkemeyer and Earley for the 4x800 victory (11:23.12), and Farmington picked up three second-place results in field events.
Sophomore Jade Roth achieved her best varsity high jump while Jocelyn Cunningham and Sloane Elam safely advanced to the sectional round in the javelin and discus throws, respectively.
Berkemeyer is a three-time qualifier after taking second in the 400. Sparr extended her 800 season in fourth, as did Carissa Cassimatis in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Farmington boys provided a school 4x800 sweep with Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Adam Perry and Gavin Hunt doing the honors.
Daunivan Welch placed second in long jump, and Tyler Williams was third in the javelin. Isaiah Robinson advanced in both the 400 and triple jump.
North County mustered two sectional qualifiers. Katelynne Jones finished second in girls’ pole vault, and Jordan Borseth was second in the boys’ 400.
The Festus boys and West Plains girls earned team championships at a meet that featured a wealth of elite distance runners.
Boys Team Results:
1. Festus 156; 2. West Plains 142; 3. Sikeston 97; 4. Cape Central 91; 5. Farmington 66; 6. De Soto 62; 7. Windsor 57; 8. North County 39; 9. Perryville 30.
Girls Team Results:
1. West Plains 158; 2. De Soto 116; 3. Festus 102; 4. Farmington 88; 4. Cape Central 88; 6. Notre Dame 76; 7. Sikeston 32; 8. Windsor 28; 9. North County 26; 10. Perryville 25.
Local Boys Results:
200 – 5. Jordan Borseth, NC, 23.62
400 – 2. Jordan Borseth, NC, 51.88; 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 52.95
800 – 7. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:06.10
3200 – 6. Adam Perry, FARM, 10:16.25; 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:36.78
4x100 – 6. North County (Jobe Smith, Ryland Lotz, Landon Ray, Dreston Hoffman), 46.98; 7. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Brady Cook, Brenan Schaper, Caleb Truman), 47.35
4x200 – 6. Farmington (Daunivan, Parker Dickinson, Brady Cook, Isaiah Robinson), 1:36.18; 7. North County (Ryland Lotz, Gaige Joplin, Jordan Borseth, Dreston Hoffman), 1:36.39
4x400 – 5. Farmington (Mason Currington, Parker Dickinson, Isaiah Robinson, Gavin Hunt), 3:37.52; 6. North County (Jobe Smith, Gaige Joplin, Coby Gilbert, Jordan Borseth), 3:43.88
4x800 – 1. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Adam Perry, Gavin Hunt), 8:18.99; 8. North County (Jackson Leeds, Daniel Gantz, Kyle Boyer, Karter Yount), 9:48.09
110 Hurdles – 4. Bryce Kathcart, FARM, 18.01; 6. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.82; 8. Noah Stark, NC, 19.66
300 Hurdles – 5. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 45.00; 7. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 45.22
High Jump – 7. Landon Ray, NC, 5-04.25
Pole Vault – 5. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 11-06.25; 6. Triston Miller, NC, 10-11.75
Long Jump – 2. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 20-10.50; 8. Nicolas Dante, NC, 17-11.75
Triple Jump – 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 41-07.00; 6. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 41-03.00; 7. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 40-00.75
Discus – 5. Payden Allen, NC, 124-02
Javelin – 3. Tyler Williams, FARM, 140-01
Local Girls Results:
100 – 7. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.39
400 – 2. Mercy Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:01.67; 7. Adalynne Mann, NC, 1:06.01
800 – 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:25.46
1600 – 7. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:47.44
3200 – 7. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:15.64; 8. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 12:27.13
4x100 – 5. North County (Karlie Straughan, Autumn Karsch, Haley Minkel, Gracie Arnold), 52.54
4x200 – 6. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Lilly Earley, Emma Gerstner), 1:53.82
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley, Mercy Berkemeyer), 4:07.62
4x800 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Mercy Berkemeyer, Alayna Sparr, Lilly Earley), 9:49.05; 6. North County (Chloe Webb, Tanner Maggard, Haley Thedford, Kassie Maggard), 11:23.12
100 Hurdles – 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.67; 7. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.09
300 Hurdles – 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.23; 7. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 52.97
High Jump – 2. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-11.75; 5. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 4-07.75; 6. Macy Kamler, NC, 4-06.00
Pole Vault – 2. Katelynne Jones, NC, 8-11.75
Long Jump – 6. Paris Larkin, NC, 15-06.75; 7. Courtney Swink, FARM, 15-04.00
Discus – 2. Sloane Elam, FARM, 98-02
Shot Put – 7. Sloane Elam, FARM, 29-08.00
Javelin – 2. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 122-10; 5. Sloane Elam, FARM
Class 1, Sectional 1
MOKANE, Mo. – The Valle Catholic boys track and field meet will be represented in every race next weekend at the Class 1 state meet.
Sprinting standouts Cory Stoll and Luke McClure were three-time winners, and the Warriors picked up multiple qualifiers in four separate events during sectional action on Saturday.
Sam Drury helped Valle Catholic win the 4x100 and 4x400 relays while the program also landed among the top three in the 4x200 and 4x400.
Stoll (11.39) edged McClure for a 1-2 finish in the 100. McClure captured the 200, Mitchell Meyer was fastest in the 400 and Josh Hoog set the 800 pace.
Distance specialist Peter Roth advanced to state in the 1600 and 3200, and Jordan Bales did the same in both boys’ hurdles contests.
Meyer earned a second victory of the day in the triple jump. Stoll was second in the long jump while Josef Flieg moved forward in the pole vault and 800 for the Warriors.
St. Paul Lutheran will send two boys to Jefferson City. Jake Flowers qualified twice as shot put runner-up and javelin fourth place while Dorian Gray grabbed the final 200 spot.
Junior Sam Loida paced the Valle Catholic girls as a four-time state qualifier, including individual dashes of second place in the 200 and fourth in the 400.
The Lady Warriors won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays with Rachel Valle, Katie Kertz and Hailey Weibrecht contributing to two of those endeavors.
Camryn Basler was among several three-time qualifiers for Valle after getting through the 1600 and 3200. Nicole Valle took fourth in the 1600.
Ella Bertram was second in shot put, Brianna Hibbits placed fourth in discus and Kertz ended up fourth in pole vault among field competition.
Local Boys Results:
100 – 1. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.39; 2. Luke McClure, VC, 11.42; 6. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.69
200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.70; 3. Cory Stoll, VC, 23.70; 4. Dorian Gray, SPL, 23.89
400 – 1. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 53.25; 5. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.08
800 – 1. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:05.40; 4. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:10.25
1600 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:55.50
3200 – 2. Peter Roth, VC, 10:24.91
110 Hurdles – 2. Jordan Bales, VC, 17.01; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.27; 5. Chris Roberson, SPL, 17.67
300 Hurdles – 3. Jordan Bales, VC, 43.72; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 44.77; 8. Chris Roberson, SPL, 46.66
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Cory Stoll), 45.33; 7. St. Paul (Grant Anderson, Jake Flowers, DeVontae Minor, Elijah Probst), 50.52
4x200 – 3. Valle Catholic (Jordan Bales, Sam Drury, Braden Coleman, Mitchell Meyer), 1:37.69; 6. St. Paul (Chris Roberson, DeVontae Minor, Elijah Probst, Dorian Gray), 1:41.91
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Mitchell Meyer), 3:40.16
4x800 – 2. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth, Josef Flieg), 8:44.14
Pole Vault – 2. Joseph Flieg, VC, 10:04.00; 5. Eli Fallert, VC, 10-01.25
Long Jump – 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 20-08.50; 5. Dorian Gray, SPL, 18-01.50; 8. Bryce Giesler, VC, 17-01.50
Triple Jump – 1. Mitchell Meyer, 40-02.25; 6. Jake Flowers, SPL; 36-05.00
Shot Put – 2. Jake Flowers, SPL, 42-05.25
Javelin – 4. Jake Flowers, SPL, 134-06; 6. August Palmer, VC, 120-10; 8. Bryce Giesler, VC, 102.10
Local Girls Results:
200 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 27.63
400 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 1:02.88; 5. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:06.91
800 – 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:41.80
1600 – 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:51.70; 4. Nicole Valle, VC, 6:05.20
3200 – 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:06.88; 7. Mary Roth, VC, 13:59.11
110 Hurdles – 7. Callee Naeger, VC, 20.27
300 Hurdles – 7. Callee Naeger, VC, 59.37
4x100 – 8. St. Paul (Olivia Ayers, Haylie Eller, Daija Gray, Taylor McCarty), 1:03.17
4x200 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Ashlyn Klump), 1:53.19
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Katie Kertz, Hailey Weibrecht, Rachel Valle), 4:26.99
4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Rachel Valle, Camryn Basler, Katie Kertz, Nicole Valle), 11:07.73; 5. St. Paul (Haylie Eller, Brylee Durbin, Elissa Blackmon, Olivia Ayers), 12:02.64
High Jump – 7. Ashlyn Klump, VC, 4-00.00
Pole Vault – 4. Katie Kertz, VC, 6-00.00; 5. Lillian Hoog, VC, 6-00.00
Long Jump – 5. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 13-09.50
Triple Jump – 7. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 28-11.75; 8. Abigail Murzuco, VC, 28-01.00
Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 34-07.75
Discus – 4. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 81-10; 8. Ella Bertram, VC, 79-00
Javelin – 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 97-06
Class 2, Sectional 1
MOKANE, Mo. – Arcadia Valley sophomore Sammi Layton set personal records Saturday while clinching spots in two sprints for the upcoming Class 2 state meet on Saturday.
Layton clocked 13.04 for second in the 100 and 27.01 for third in the 200 in sectional races at South Callaway High School. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state level.
Teammate Emma Dettmer was fourth in the 3200 for the Lady Tigers while freshman Stone Gill claimed third in the 3200 for the AV boys.
West County junior Sydney Cash placed fourth in the girls’ 1600.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.04
200 – 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.01
800 – 5. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:33.16
1600 – 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 5:49.40
3200 – 4. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:27.72; 5. Erica Standefer, AV, 12:32.39
100 Hurdles – 8. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.74
4x200 – 7. Arcadia Valley (Sammi Layton, Cate Newstead-Adams, Alyssa Glanzer, Chloe Boushey), 1:57.65
4x800 – 5. Arcadia Valley (Emma Dettmer, Erica Standefer, Trinity Russell, Alyssa Glanzer), 10:56.67
Triple Jump – 6. Alivia Simily, WC, 32-08.25
Local Boys Results:
100 – 7. Noah Winch, WC, 12.22
400 – 5. Josiah Lantz, AV, 53.56
1600 – 5. Stone Gill, AV, 5:00.58
3200 – 3. Stone Gill, AV, 10:16.39; 8. Christopher Strange, AV, 11:41.33
4x800 – 6. Arcadia Valley (Stone Gill, Josiah Lantz, Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller), 8:45.38
High Jump – 6. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5-07.75