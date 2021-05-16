Potosi girls share title; Valle primed for state

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi girls received victories from their 4x800 relay squad and Celeste Sansegraw in the 3200 to earn a share of the Class 3, District 1 track and field championship on Saturday.

Annie McCaul raced runner-up in the 200 dash and 300-meter hurdles as the Lady Trojans totaled 130 points to equal Herculaneum for the title.

Potosi collected six second-place individual efforts overall, including Kaydence Gibson in pole vault, Chloe Finley in javelin and Michelle Whitaker in triple jump.

Alyson Skiles completed a 1-2 finish in the 3200 behind Sansegraw, who was also third in the 1600. The top four in each event advanced to the sectional round next Saturday at Central High School.

Hallie Portell crossed second in the 800, and conference champion Kalie Thompson survived to the next round at fourth in discus.

Ste. Genevieve settled for third in the girls’ standings with 115 points despite securing six event titles at its home venue.

Megan Aubuchon became a three-time district champion with a hurdles sweep, and also qualified in the high jump despite ending her meet win streak in third.