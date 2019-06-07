{{featured_button_text}}
Potosi Legion

Potosi Senior Legion Post 265 catcher Cody Ruble bats during a game against Ste. Genevieve Post 150 on Monday, June 3, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Dakota Dowd pitched five strong innings, and Hayden Roney homered on Thursday night as the Potosi Senior Legion Post 265 baseball team notched its first victory.

Cody Ruble finished 2-for-3 with a walk, and Zach Francis worked around a couple of defensive miscues in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 4-1 triumph over Rock Memorial.

Noah Jacobsen scored on an error in the first inning, and later walked and singled for Post 265. Each infield turned an early double play behind their respective hurlers.

Dowd allowed his lone run the fifth, and yielded two hits with four walks while striking out seven. He fanned a hitter with the bases full after Ruble caught another man stealing in the fourth.

Hayden Roney extended the Potosi advantage to 3-0 with a two-run shot in the third frame, and Ruble singled home Francis in the top of the fifth.

Francis struck out the side upon relieving in the sixth, and completed the two-inning save when Troy Gildehaus fielded a ground ball to the right side.

Post 265 has a road game scheduled at Bonne Terre on Monday.

Ste. Genevieve 7, De Soto 6

DE SOTO, Mo. – Brady Boyer collected two RBI and scored two runs in a 4-for-4 performance as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 rallied late to stay unbeaten in the Senior Legion ranks.

Peyton Matthews pitched four innings of relief with three runs allowed, and Post 150 outlasted De Soto 7-6 following an eventual eighth.

Ste. Genevieve (5-0) pushed the tying across in the seventh, then tacked on three tallies in the eighth before the home team answered with two.

Keaton Boyer finished 2-for-4 with two RBI for Post 150. Starting pitcher Derek Morganthaler had four strikeouts over the first four innings, and departed with the game tied 3-3.

Ste. Genevieve will carry a 3-0 district record in a showdown at Festus on Sunday.

