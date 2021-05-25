 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Price moving on with HLGU softball
0 comments

Price moving on with HLGU softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Price moving on with HLGU softball
Matt King, Daily Journal

Mineral Area sophomore Kylee Price signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her softball career and education at NAIA program Hannibal-LaGrange University, located in Hannibal, Mo. The former Potosi High School standout ranked second for the Cardinals with a .341 batting average, 23 RBI and 44 hits while notching a team-high seven wins in the pitching circle this season. Price earned all-MCCAC and all-Region 16 honors. Also seated, from left, are Mineral Area head softball coach Dave Guemmer, mother Lacy Price and father Ronnie Price.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News