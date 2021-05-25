Price moving on with HLGU softball

Mineral Area sophomore Kylee Price signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her softball career and education at NAIA program Hannibal-LaGrange University, located in Hannibal, Mo. The former Potosi High School standout ranked second for the Cardinals with a .341 batting average, 23 RBI and 44 hits while notching a team-high seven wins in the pitching circle this season. Price earned all-MCCAC and all-Region 16 honors. Also seated, from left, are Mineral Area head softball coach Dave Guemmer, mother Lacy Price and father Ronnie Price.