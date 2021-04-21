Raiderettes win national championship

Despite the late-April snowfall – a stark contrast to the weather they’d experienced since last Thursday — North County High School’s dance team, the Raiderettes, returned from Orlando Tuesday in a police-escorted parade and with an NDA National Championship trophy that’s so big it won’t even fit in their trophy case.
“We’ve been having so much fun with it,” said Head Coach Ashley Douglas. “I was told we’ll figure out some way to display it.”
There’s also some symmetry to this highest win in Raiderettes history. It was Douglas great-uncle, James “Bud” Long, now 90 and a retired NCHS principal, who started the dance program 50 years ago, during the 1970-71 school year.
“He had been an administrator in Arizona, where they had a similar dance team, and he thought it would be a good idea to start it here,” said Douglas, who was a Raiderette from 1999-2003. In finding the history of the dance program, the Raiderettes were one of the first high school dance squads in the state of Missouri, at the time.
And this year, it’s one of the best.
The Raiderettes competed in four categories - Kick, Jazz, GameDay and Team Performance. They’re the national champions in Kick, where they got the highest of all Kick scores and received an additional “NDA Unleashed” award. They also placed second in Large Varsity Team Performance, third in Small Varsity GameDay, earned an NDA Unleashed Award in GameDay, and took fourth place in Medium Varsity Jazz. They were also a Sportsmanship Award Nominee, nominated by NDA staff based on the behavior of the team, coaches and spectators.
Douglas said last year, the team placed fourth in the nation in the GameDay category and fifth in the nation in Team Performance. The national competition is typically held the first weekend in March, but was pushed forward six weeks this year in hopes that more teams would be able to travel to compete under better conditions.
Considering they were pulling together practices, routines, tryouts and performances amid the coronavirus, Douglas said the results from Orlando have left her almost speechless.
“We’ve dealt with injuries, teammates out and in, quarantines, other sicknesses. It’s been the most difficult, but it also turned into the best year,” she said. “That’s a testament to their hard work and resilience, from the very beginning of the year... Our theme for the year as a team was ‘Pressure Makes Diamonds.’ Ended up being extremely fitting. And was chosen well before COVID.”
“To me, this draws in the history of the Raiderettes,” said Athletic Director Chad Mills. “To me, this is a lifetime achievement, it’s the culmination of 50 years of achievement. It’s a great thing for the 2021 Raiderettes, but I think it’s something everyone with Raider pride can draw on.”
Despite the late-April snowfall – a stark contrast to the weather they’d experienced since last Thursday—North County High School’s dance team…
Douglas said due to COVID-19, they knew their sixth year of competing was going to be very different, especially with in-person and virtual options.
“We are very thankful our school board allowed us to travel safely, following the rules and regulations of the airline, hotel and competition. The competition itself was so organized and safe, I was extremely impressed.”
Dance teams were kept far away from each other, and they and their spectators – Douglas said the majority of parents were able to follow the team to Orlando and were kept within viewing and sometimes talking distance. During performances, each team and their spectators took turns in the stadium while the judging took place.
“We competed in virtual competition with NDA in March, submitting our videos and basically applying our routines to national score sheets ahead of time to see how we would fare, and get some feedback from judges,” she said. “I felt like in-person judging was harder than virtual, which is fine, I’m no stranger to hard work and scrutiny. I want the girls to be judged hard, they were ready for it. When you practice and perform in difficult situations, you’re ready for anything.”
Douglas said the results are the highest placements they’ve achieved at national competition yet.
“The kick score is the highest we ever got in any category at nationals, a 93.8886,” she said. “It’s very difficult to score in the 90s at nationals, it’s average to score in the 70s and 80s. High 80s is good. Winning and high ranks is in the 90s. It’s a big deal to get a 90.”
Senior captain Gianna Pettus said winning nationals was the perfect way to end a record-breaking season, and co-senior captains Aubree Scheck and Savanna Hosking agreed.
“Whenever they announced second place and it wasn’t us, I was in a complete state of shock,” Hosking said. “I never expected such an amazing outcome from this year of many disappointments and stress. The work was worth it.”
Assistant Coach Leslie McClain said she, too, would never forget the experience. “This team has made Raiderette history twice this season,” she said, referring to their state performance. “Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about these girls.”
Douglas said while the coronavirus has presented so many difficulties, it’s hard not to see a silver lining in the setbacks and challenges along the way, and she’s been filled with admiration for the resiliency, flexibility and dedication of not only her dancers, but all the North County employees and students.
“We (the dance team) started out by saying, we’re only going to attempt to control what we can control in our own four walls, which was difficult, because I’m a planner and organizer,” she said. “There was the chaos outside, and we knew we’d had dance taken away from us for a while because of the coronavirus, but that was OK, because we all appreciated it more.
“Kids in general, with schools and activities, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, and they appreciated everything so much more, our school spirit is incredible, our sports teams are all excelling this year. We keep saying, it’s a great year to be a Raider — not just a great day, a great year.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.