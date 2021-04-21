Raiderettes win national championship

“We are very thankful our school board allowed us to travel safely, following the rules and regulations of the airline, hotel and competition. The competition itself was so organized and safe, I was extremely impressed.”

Dance teams were kept far away from each other, and they and their spectators – Douglas said the majority of parents were able to follow the team to Orlando and were kept within viewing and sometimes talking distance. During performances, each team and their spectators took turns in the stadium while the judging took place.

“We competed in virtual competition with NDA in March, submitting our videos and basically applying our routines to national score sheets ahead of time to see how we would fare, and get some feedback from judges,” she said. “I felt like in-person judging was harder than virtual, which is fine, I’m no stranger to hard work and scrutiny. I want the girls to be judged hard, they were ready for it. When you practice and perform in difficult situations, you’re ready for anything.”

Douglas said the results are the highest placements they’ve achieved at national competition yet.