Raiders cruise to district tennis final

BONNE TERRE – On the precipice of closing out a Class 1, District 1 boys tennis semifinal triumph, North County senior Landon Kater dialed up the pressure on Tuesday afternoon.

Kater closed out a No. 1 singles showdown with fellow state sectional qualifier River Blount 7-5, 6-2, and the Raiders advanced with a collective 5-1 victory at home.

Dreston Hoffman and Evan Veach also secured straight-set wins for North County (11-3), which will face top seed Notre Dame for the championship on Wednesday.

While the two lower-ranked doubles contests turned lopsided, the momentum permanently shifted toward the Raiders midway through the No. 1 battle.

Noah Silvey and Wren Blount notched an early service break, but Peyton Cheek and Kater retaliated for an 8-3 result after claiming the last five games in succession.

River Blount and Isaiah Eudy cruised to an 8-0 shutout for Arcadia Valley (4-6) at No. 2 doubles. But Garrett Hayes paired with Hoffman to roll 8-1 at the No. 3 level to even the overall team score.