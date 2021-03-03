Raiders escape to set up showdown with Knights

BONNE TERRE – A fourth clash this season with De Soto proved to be the most difficult as the North County boys were desperate to save their season on Tuesday night.
A series of late miscues gave the visiting Dragons a chance to tie or possibly take the lead inside the final minute after the Raiders saw their nine-point margin whittled to two.
Sophomore Jobe Smith deflected the ball away in transition defense to regain an alternate possession, however, and Karter Kekec sank two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.
The top-seeded Raiders managed to escape 63-59 for their 15th consecutive victory, and advanced to a Class 5, District 2 showdown with rival Farmington on Friday at 6 p.m.
Kyle Conkright shared game-high honors with 19 points, and restored a 41-31 cushion for North County (22-1) on a difficult scoop and 3-point play early in the third quarter.
The teams traded momentum as the margin hovered in single digits from there. Nolan Reed pounded in a putback that made it 59-51 with 2:21 left.
De Soto (14-12) continued to push back until the dramatic finish, as 3-point shots from Aidan Blair and Cody Petty drew their team within 61-59.
Kekec put the frustration of three straight turnovers behind him with the clinching trip to the stripe, and finished with 17 points while Eric Ruess scored 10 more for the Raiders.
Blair paced the Dragons with 19 points, and Jordan Mertens added 13. Nic Krodinger chipped in nine on three triples, and Levi Fischer had eight points.
Conkright sank four 3-pointers, and helped North County carry a 33-26 lead into halftime.
Farmington 78, Festus 65
FARMINGTON – Festus stormed out of a 10-point first quarter lead on Tuesday evening against a Farmington boys basketball team that dominated a previous matchup this season.
The Knights shurgged off the puzzling start to counter with a 21-2 outburst, and secured their place in the Class 5, District 2 title game.
Senior guard Brant Gray notched a game-high 25 points, and Farmington prevailed 78-65 at home for its sixth consecutive victory.
Jacob Jarvis added 20 points for the Knights (18-7), who surged to a 45-31 halftime lead and will meet top seed and conference rival North County on Friday in Bonne Terre.
Festus (19-6) trimmed the difference to 58-49 entering the fourth quarter, but a Gray 3-pointer pushed the Farmington lead to 16 down the stretch.
Armaud Branch scored 22 points and Cole Rickermann dropped in 21 to pace the Tigers. Collin Reando also reached double digits with 10.
Bracey Blanton had 12 points while Isaiah Robinson netted 10 and Jonah Burgess chipped in eight for the Knights.
Jarvis extended a seven-point lead with a basket as the third quarter expired.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 67, Herculaneum 35
PARK HILLS – A recharged Central girls basketball squad gained early control against Herculaneum in a Class 4, District 2 semifinal game on Tuesday.
Sophia Horton netted 10 of her game-high 21 points in the opening quarter, and the second-seeded Lady Rebels rolled to a 67-35 triumph at home.
Kaley Kimball added 14 points and Central (18-4) advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Potosi.
The Lady Rebels built a 22-12 lead as the first quarter concluded, and extended it to 40-21 at halftime.
Aubree Eaton pitched in 10 points and Jessica Hulsey sank two 3-pointers as 11 Central players scored in the victory.
Senior Paige Fowler tallied 11 points and Macey Pilliard provided eight for Herculaneum (16-11).
Ste. Genevieve 61, St. Clair 35
STE. GENEVIEVE – Versatile senior Sydney Bumgardaner surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday night, and top seed Ste. Genevieve eliminated St. Clair 61-35 in the Class 4, District 2 tournament.
Megan Aubuchon scored 20 points as the Dragons (18-5) advanced to face Central on Thursday evening in Potosi.
Bumgardaner tallied 17 points in the victory.