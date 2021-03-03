Raiders escape to set up showdown with Knights

BONNE TERRE – A fourth clash this season with De Soto proved to be the most difficult as the North County boys were desperate to save their season on Tuesday night.

A series of late miscues gave the visiting Dragons a chance to tie or possibly take the lead inside the final minute after the Raiders saw their nine-point margin whittled to two.

Sophomore Jobe Smith deflected the ball away in transition defense to regain an alternate possession, however, and Karter Kekec sank two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

The top-seeded Raiders managed to escape 63-59 for their 15th consecutive victory, and advanced to a Class 5, District 2 showdown with rival Farmington on Friday at 6 p.m.

Kyle Conkright shared game-high honors with 19 points, and restored a 41-31 cushion for North County (22-1) on a difficult scoop and 3-point play early in the third quarter.

The teams traded momentum as the margin hovered in single digits from there. Nolan Reed pounded in a putback that made it 59-51 with 2:21 left.