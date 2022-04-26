Rebels open busy week with triumph at St. Pius

FESTUS, Mo. – Two freshmen formed the starting battery, and the Central baseball team utilized five pitchers to clear the first hurdle of an eventful week on Monday.

Senior second baseman Michael Vance delivered four RBI from the No. 9 spot in the order, and made a couple of impressive defensive plays up the middle as the Rebels hold off St. Pius 8-4.

Casen Murphy slugged an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, and Jett Bridges scored twice after leading off the third and fifth frames with singles for Central (9-3).

The contest was officially scheduled less than four hours before first pitch once the Rebels’ planned trip to St. Vincent was canceled following heavy rain overnight.

St. Pius (10-5) received two hits each from Austin Almany, Michael Argana, Carter Bone and starting pitcher Zander Street, but stranded 12 runners on base.

Central coach Ronnie Calvird kept each of his hurlers on limited pitch counts, and managed to save left-handers Nathan Hamski and Murphy completely with three more games in store over the next four days.

He initially called upon freshman Lucas Whitehead, who shined with three scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four.

Whitehead worked around singles by Colin Brown and Street in the second when catcher Jaxon Jones made a strong throw to catch the trailing Brown attempting to steal.

By that juncture, the Rebels had already established a 4-0 cushion, thanks to a two-run double to left-center by Vance after Sammy Callaway singled and Kendall Horton walked.

Ty Schweiss singled twice and walked from the leadoff spot for Central. He hustled out a slow roller toward the shortstop to open the game before Murphy went deep against Street.

Bridges and Jones singled ahead of an RBI ground out by Brendon Jenkins in the third, and Central produced three needed insurance runs against reliever Brennan Ervin in the fifth.

Vance ripped a two-out two-run single to right-center after Horton lined a bases-loaded bullet directly to the left fielder. Jenkins crossed the plate uncontested on a delayed double steal moments later.

Horton charged a sharp single from his starting left field position to prevent an early run from likely scoring, and became the eventual winning pitcher.

The junior surrendered just two infield hits after relieving Whitehead, but a good fielding play by Ty Schweiss helped him retire the next seven batters in succession over 2 2/3 innings overall.

The 8-0 cushion appeared safe for Central when Horton was removed from the mound, but three straight walks by Bridges, plus a subsequent walk and hit batsman by Slade Schweiss gave St. Pius hope.

Schweiss kept the margin at 8-2 by inducing a bases-loaded fielder’s choice on a full count. The Lancers then mounted a more serious threat against Jenkins in the seventh.

A walk to Andrew Merseal preceded four consecutive singles by Almany, Argana, Street and Bone, two of which were guided smoothly to the opposite field.

St. Pius brought the possible tying run to the plate with still no outs, but Jenkins came back with two clutch strikeouts before Nathan Schwer popped up to first baseman Slade Schweiss in foul territory.

Central registered its eighth consecutive victory ahead of facing De Soto on Tuesday. The outright MAAA Large-School conference title can be claimed by defeating Fredericktown on Friday.

Dylan Holifield singled for the Rebels in the top of the seventh after Jones walked. Almany fanned the next two opposing hitters before abruptly halting his relief outing with upper body discomfort.

