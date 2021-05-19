Reclassified Valle rolls to another district title

Ste. Genevieve (12-16) trailed 2-0 through five innings, and perhaps could have pulled even or moved in front if not for three runners lost along the base paths.

Freshman outfielder Wyatt Springkamper singled to lead off the third, and broke from third base when a pitch bounced off Valle catcher Josh Bieser and caromed high toward the first-base line.

Fallert alertly scampered over to retrieve the ball, and flipped sideways to Bieser with enough time to tag out Springkamper and prevent the tying run from crossing the plate.

The Dragons suffered a more significant blunder in the fourth after Zach Boyer singled, Aiden Boyer walked and Carter Klump bunted both men into scoring position with one out.

Wittkopf grounded sharply to Fallert on the mound, and chaos ensued when Zach Boyer retreated toward third base as Aiden Boyer was advancing from second.

Fallert threw to Hoog at third to get the first out, and the trailing rundown resulted in an odd double play. Ste. Genevieve would not pose another serious threat once Valle Catholic pulled away.