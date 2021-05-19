Reclassified Valle rolls to another district title

STE. GENEVIEVE – The competition consisted of larger schools this time, but the result was nothing new for the Valle Catholic baseball team.
Upgraded two class sizes due to sustained postseason success over the past several years, the Warriors secured their 15th district championship in program history on Tuesday.
Carter Hoog crushed a three-run homer to ignite a larger seven-run outburst in the fifth inning, and Valle Catholic topped crosstown rival Ste. Genevieve 9-1 in the Class 4, District 2 final.
Chase Fallert allowed only three hits over six superb innings, and Austin Burnett finished 3-for-4 overall with three runs scored to pace the Warriors offensively.
Valle Catholic (28-4) fared much better against the Dragons in a rematch from the MAAA Tournament two weeks ago when junior Quentin Wittkopf twirled an efficient four-hitter.
Although Wittkopf retired all three batters in the first inning, two outs were registered on stinging line drives to the outfield by Fallert in the leadoff spot and ensuing hitter Aiden Heberlie.
Fallert used a key strikeout to strand two runners during the top half, and fanned five while yielding just an unearned run in the sixth. His three walks were all issued to clean-up batter Aiden Boyer.
Ste. Genevieve (12-16) trailed 2-0 through five innings, and perhaps could have pulled even or moved in front if not for three runners lost along the base paths.
Freshman outfielder Wyatt Springkamper singled to lead off the third, and broke from third base when a pitch bounced off Valle catcher Josh Bieser and caromed high toward the first-base line.
Fallert alertly scampered over to retrieve the ball, and flipped sideways to Bieser with enough time to tag out Springkamper and prevent the tying run from crossing the plate.
The Dragons suffered a more significant blunder in the fourth after Zach Boyer singled, Aiden Boyer walked and Carter Klump bunted both men into scoring position with one out.
Wittkopf grounded sharply to Fallert on the mound, and chaos ensued when Zach Boyer retreated toward third base as Aiden Boyer was advancing from second.
Fallert threw to Hoog at third to get the first out, and the trailing rundown resulted in an odd double play. Ste. Genevieve would not pose another serious threat once Valle Catholic pulled away.
Heberlie triggered the productive fifth for the Warriors with a single to left-center before stealing both second and third with ease over the next three pitches.
Jayden Gegg drew an ensuing walk, and Hoog cleared the bases with an emphatic drive beyond the left-center wall to create a healthy 5-0 margin.
Subsequent singles by Bieser and Drew Bauman restarted the rally, and Heberlie smacked a two-run single after Isaac Roth and Fallert coaxed consecutive walks from reliever Nathan Selby.
The Dragons loaded the bases against Fallert with one out in the sixth when Payton Matthews reached on an error, Zach Boyer was hit by a pitch and Aiden Boyer walked.
Klump picked up an RBI when Bauman made a good decision in the hole with momentum to take the force out at third. But a pop-up to second ended any possibility of further damage.
Burnett, who began the initial scoring rally with a double in the second, closed with a scoreless seventh after Hunter Lorance singled with one out.
Valle Catholic produced 10 hits as a club, and will travel to the District 1 winner – either Dexter or top seed Kennett – for state sectional action on Tuesday.
Wittkopf kept the difference at 1-0 after inducing a bases-loaded fly out by Fallert to end the bottom of the second, but ultimately surrendered six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in defeat.
Hoog compiled a game-high four RBI, including an RBI single that brought Burnett home in the third. Collin Vaeth added a single and reached base twice for the Warriors.
Selby appeared in a relief role for the second straight day after finishing off a 7-1 semifinal victory for Ste. Genevieve against second-seeded Central.
DeRousse and Bauman made sliding stops to their left and threw out batters for their respective teams on strong defensive plays.