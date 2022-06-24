Redmond helps Post 416 hold off Illinois opponent

FARMINGTON – Clayton Redmond found himself squarely in the middle of several crucial moments for a Mineral Area Senior Legion baseball team missing three starters on Thursday evening.

The Farmington graduate escaped an inherited mess as a relief pitcher, then provided a late two-run double as Post 416 edged visiting Steeleville (Ill.) 7-4 at Wilson-Rozier Park.

Jobe Smith finished 2-for-3 while shifting to the leadoff spot, and matched both Jackson Dement and Colin Whited with two runs scored in the victory.

Mineral Area (5-2) appeared to have full control of the game when Redmond ranged from his shortstop position to make an excellent catch while falling down near the third-base line in the fourth inning.

Winning lefty Nathan Hamski disrupted the timing of numerous opposing hitters with sharp location to carry a shutout bid and 5-0 advantage before the fifth suddenly turned rocky.

Post 480 responded with a four-run outburst that nearly escalated into a completed comeback after its first six batters reached base.

Hamski yielded just two hits and struck out five before his command slipped. Three walks and two hit batsmen surrounded an RBI triple off the right-field fence by Chase Newby.

Kannon Walker was plunked to force home a run, and Jacoby Gross greeted Redmond with a sacrifice fly that trimmed the margin to 5-4.

Redmond followed with a pivotal strikeout of Zach Meuert on a full count, then fanned Kalep Knop to preserve the lead after a ruling of catcher’s interference reloaded the bases.

Whited was involved in three hustling plays at the plate with the first and last having diametrically opposite results. Walker threw him out from center field on a single by Dement in the first inning.

But a two-out rally helped Mineral Area create some breathing room in the sixth. Smith doubled on a bouncer past third base, and Whited walked before beating the tag with a dive on the gap shot by Redmond.

Gross picked up his second single for Steeleville on a peculiar high bounce through the infield to extend the game in the seventh. Redmond secured the save, however, with his fifth strikeout.

Post 416 employed a younger lineup to prevail without the services of usual leadoff man Kooper Kekec along with starting outfielders Kendall Horton and Grant Mullins.

The host squad jumped ahead 3-0 against unplanned starter Reid Harriss after Meuert was temporarily scratched from the mound a few minutes prior to first pitch.

Smith began the bottom of the first with an opposite-field triple, and Whited followed with an RBI double. Redmond and Dement soon crossed the plate on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Mineral Area added unearned runs in the third and fourth frames while facing Meuert, who instead received the ball in the second and tallied six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of solid long relief.

Hamski coaxed an eight-pitch walk to make the margin 4-0 after an error and hit batsman preceded an infield hit by Aiden Redmond, who recently wrapped his high school freshman season.

A diving catch in right-center by Walker robbed Aiden Redmond of a second hit in the bottom of the fifth. Each team also had a runner picked off between first and second.

Zak Meador was on base twice for Post 416, which resumes action on Tuesday at Rock Memorial.

Lane Lazenby singled and walked for Steeleville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.