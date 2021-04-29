Redmond takes power bat to MAC

Farmington High School senior Clayton Redmond signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play baseball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. The infielder and pitcher leads the Knights with five home runs this season. Also seated are his father Carl Redmond, mother Audra Redmond and brother Aiden Redmond. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Randy Sparks, head baseball coach David Cramp, assistant coaches Cragon McBride and Josh Hoehn, and summer baseball coach Riley Calvird.