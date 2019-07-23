{{featured_button_text}}
Rippers bring 7u state title home
Submitted Photo

The Mineral Area Rippers capped their summer of baseball on Sunday with a championship at the Cal Ripken League 7-and-under state tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The MABA all-star squad posted an unbeaten 6-0 record during the event, averaging 14 runs per contest against machine pitching. They edged SEMO North 6-5 in the semifinal round before topping Kennett 15-3 in the title game.

