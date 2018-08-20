The landscape of high school softball in the Parkland continues to shift as programs explore the option of competing in both the fall and spring seasons, or switching from one or the other.
As MAAA rivals Central, Potosi and Ste. Genevieve chose to abandon the fall format within the past 18 months, Farmington, North County and Fredericktown were left without conference affiliation.
The latter three schools elected to maintain a fall presence, in part to avoid a personnel or scheduling conflict with their established soccer squads.
While North County and Farmington have since found refuge in an expanded SEMO Conference, the longtime combatants will not clash in pursuit of a state playoff berth.
MSHSAA released its official class and district assignments for the fall sports season on Friday, creating the potential for new high-stakes rivalries while others are suddenly on hold.
A vote of member institutions changed postseason realignment to an annual process instead of the traditional two-year cycle, starting with the 2018-19 scholastic calendar.
The groupings, now based on school enrollment figures for grades 9-11 that are submitted prior to March 15 each year, will be announced one week before the first available day of competition.
Farmington softball moved south to a formidable Class 3, District 1, which lost Ste. Genevieve and Cape Central. North County remains in District 2 with four Jefferson County programs.
West County won a fifth consecutive district title in May, but now takes on a new fall adventure in Class 2, District 2, which houses such recent playoff teams as Kelly and Jefferson.
The downsizing of Perryville from Class 4 and New Madrid County Central from Class 3 directly affects six of the seven football teams within the Daily Journal coverage area.
North County and Farmington remain in Class 4, District 1, which increased its geographic scope about 100 miles southwest by adding a solid West Plains club that went 8-3 last season.
Central has ruled Class 3, District 1 for six years, and will again be hunted by Ste. Genevieve, Potosi and Fredericktown among others.
Salem was defeated by the Rebels in the latest championship game, but is replaced by first-year varsity program Doniphan while Perryville fills the NMCC vacancy.
Class 1 football will have a new state champion with Monroe City – the team that held off Valle Catholic 12-7 at Faurot Field – rising to Class 2 status.
Valle Catholic and Hayti continue to headline Class 1, District 1, which jumped from seven to eight members as Brentwood decreased its enrollment.
Ste. Genevieve will not have a chance to repeat as Class 3, District 2 volleyball champion, instead landing in District 1 where Dexter has clinched back-to-back titles.
That change should leave District 2 wide open for several contenders as Central and North County hope to outlast Jefferson County rivals like Festus and Herculaneum.
Valle Catholic graduated five seniors from back-to-back Class 1 final four results, but stays the favorite in District 4 with nearest challenger St. Vincent exiting the scene.
In Class 2, District 3, St. Vincent takes the spot previously occupied by Saxony Lutheran, which became a roadblock for Arcadia Valley last year before falling to state power St. Pius.
Potosi, North County, Arcadia Valley and Fredericktown will compete as conference foes before joining St. Pius for Class 1, District 2 supremacy in girls tennis.
While cross country remained mostly stable for Classes 3 and 4 in southeast Missouri, the Valle Catholic girls face a tougher task in their size upgrade after qualifying for last year’s Class 1 state meet.
More information can be found at mshsaa.org
MSHSAA Fall Sports - District Assignments
Football:
C4D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Sikeston, West Plains
C3D1 – Central, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, Dexter, Doniphan, Kennett, Perryville
C1D1 – Valle Catholic, Brentwood, Chaffee, Crystal City, Hayti, Portageville, Scott City, St. Vincent
Volleyball:
C4D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Hillsboro, Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston
C3D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, Dexter, Doniphan, Kennett, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Perryville
C3D2 – Central, North County, Potosi, De Soto, Festus, Herculaneum, Windsor
C2D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Grandview, Jefferson, St. Pius, St. Vincent
C1D4 – Valle Catholic, Valley, Bismarck, St. Paul Lutheran, Crystal City, Viburnum
Softball:
C3D1 – Farmington, Fredericktown, Doniphan, Notre Dame, Perryville, Sikeston
C3D2 – North County, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Windsor
C2D2 – West County, Chaffee, Jefferson, Kelly, Saxony Lutheran, St. Pius
Boys Soccer:
C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Sikeston
C2D1 – Fredericktown, Notre Dame, Perryville, St. Pius
C1D1 – St. Paul Lutheran, Carnahan, Cleveland NJROTC, McKinley, Saxony Lutheran
Cross Country:
C4D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Fox, Hillsboro, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Oakville, Poplar Bluff, Rockwood Summit, Seckman, Vianney
C3D1 – Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, North County, Fredericktown, De Soto, Dexter, Doniphan, Festus, Herculaneum, Kennett, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Perryville,
C2D1 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Valle Catholic, Kingston, Bloomfield, Caruthersville, Greenville, Kelly, Saxony Lutheran, Scott City, St. Vincent, Woodland
C1D1 – St. Paul Lutheran, Bismarck, Advance, Crystal City, Delta, Ellington, Leopold, Marquand, Meadow Heights, Oak Ridge, Richland, South Iron, Zalma
Girls Tennis:
C2D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Jackson, Mehlville, Oakville, Poplar Bluff
C1D2 – Arcadia Valley, Fredericktown, North County, Potosi, St. Pius
Girls Golf:
C2D1 – Farmington, Cor Jesu Academy, Eureka, Fox, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Oakville, Rockwood Summit, Seckman, Ursuline Academy
C1D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Affton, Barat Academy, Clayton, Duchesne, John Burroughs, Lutheran South, Lutheran (St. Charles), MICDS, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Notre Dame (St. Louis), Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy
