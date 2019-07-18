STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi Post 265 faces a tough road in the Senior Legion District 13 tournament after wasting three glorious scoring chances in the late innings on Thursday.
Rock Memorial Post 283 scored four runs in the top of the eighth, and advanced 10-8 in the completion of a suspended first-round game at Yanks Field.
Cooper Thomas lashed a two-run double down the right-field line after Shannon Ward drew a bases-loaded walk from Zach Francis, the fifth pitcher used by Post 265.
Potosi threatened with back-to-back RBI doubles by losing hurler Ty Simily and Ryker Walton, but any comeback hopes fizzled as Erick Streicher retired the next three batters for the save.
The teams endured four separate delays for lightning or heavy rain – spanning nearly three two hours of disjointed action – before the contest was finally suspended on Wednesday.
Potosi had runners at first and second with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning when play resumed, tied 5-5, but new pitcher Eathan Carroll needed only six pitcher to promptly strand both.
Rock Memorial briefly regained the lead on an RBI double from Hunter Ward after leadoff batter Ricky Wallace reached on an error by second baseman Keith Jessen.
Noah Jacobsen was inserted into the Potosi lineup Thursday after an injured hand prevented him from competing one day earlier. He made an instant impact on his first swing, sending a solo home run well beyond the right-center fence to make it 6-6.
Post 265 loaded the bases later in the sixth after Rock Memorial botched a rundown between second and third, but Carroll fanned Troy Gildehaus while rebounding from a 3-0 count.
Simily threw a scoreless top of the seventh, but Potosi wasted consecutive leadoff hits by Dakota Dowd and Cody Ruble in the home half, and stranded 12 men overall.
Truman Ward sparked the final Rock Memorial surge with a single, and Simily ended his relief stint by issuing a walk. Francis fielded a bunt after taking over on the mound, but his throw to third arrived late.
Post 283 generated just five hits and committed seven errors compared to five by the opposition, but advanced to face Ste. Genevieve later in the evening. Ste. Genevieve won that game 11-1.
Ruble and Simily each finished 3-for-4, and Walton was 2-for-3 while getting aboard four times for Potosi, which dropped into Friday’s elimination bracket.
Both starting pitchers had established an effective and crisp rhythm before the storms arrived on Wednesday. But the moisture clearly affected the grip and trajectory of throws by several players.
Gildehaus retired five straight batters and worked around a leadoff error and one-out single in the opening frame for Post 265.
Hunter Ward faced the minimum through two innings for Rock Memorial. Francis was thrown out stretching a single, and Ward picked off Simily following a leadoff double.
Post 283 opened the scoring on an RBI single by Ricky Wallace in the top of the third. Potosi matched that tally as two throwing errors followed a hit by Ruble during the home half.
Gildehaus walked the bases loaded in a windy downpour before being pulled in the fourth. Reliever Cory Emily then issued a free pass to Wyatt Daugherty, and Dominic Giannis made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.
Potosi answered immediately with four unearned runs as the Rock Memorial defense committed five errors in a span of seven batters on the slick turf.
Walton singled home Francis during the rally, and Ruble legged out an infield hit that was thrown away. Ward managed to keep the margin at 5-3 by inducing a bases-loaded pop fly.
Emily walked four batters and hit another in the top of the fifth following another stoppage, and Rock pulled even at 5-5 on a sacrifice fly from Thomas.
Walton faced one man during his relief appearance, and struck out Trent Harris after facing a 3-1 count. The game was called moments later as panoramic lightning filled the sky beyond right field.
Festus and De Soto were matched up in the last game of the night for a chance to reach the winner’s bracket final. Winless Farmington withdrew from the tournament after losing its first game.
