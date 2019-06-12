{{featured_button_text}}
Legion Baseball

Potosi Post 265 infielder Noah Jacobsen (right) stands with a single as Ste. Genevieve first baseman Keaton Boyer (16) looks on during a Senior Legion baseball game on Monday, June 3, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi Post 265 avenged a lopsided thrashing at the hands of Ste. Genevieve Post 150 on Tuesday with two powerful swings and strong pitching leading the way.

 

Dakota Dowd totaled eight strikeouts over six commanding innings, and scattered five hits while Potosi turned two double plays in a 7-2 road triumph.

Hayden Roney crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run, and Noah Jacobsen hammered a two-run shot while scoring three runs during an 11-hit attack by Post 265.

Ste. Genevieve won the previous matchup 15-0 behind Chad Donze, whose arm was since expended on Sunday in a 1-0 losing duel against Festus.

Peyton Matthews instead ascended the mound, and fanned two while allowing six hits over four innings. Donze helped his hurler with a diving catch in right field to conclude the second inning.

No. 9 batter Ryker Walton sparked the pivotal Potosi rally in the third with his leadoff single. Jacobsen provided a hit with one out before Roney launched a drive over the right-field fence for a 4-1 advantage.

Zach Francis greeted reliever Chase Koller with a double in the fifth, and touched the plate as Jacobsen sent a delivery over the confines in left-center.

Dowd began three separate innings with a strikeout, and used his defense to navigate potential trouble when needed after leadoff batters reached safely.

Keaton Boyer went 2-for-3 to pace Ste. Genevieve, and scored on a wild pitch following his double in the second once Roney started a key double play at second base.

Brian Selby singled to start the bottom of the third for Post 150, but courtesy runner Bryce Palmer was caught stealing at third by Cody Ruble after swiping second moments earlier.

Ruble matched Peyton Nipper and Roney by going 2-for-4 overall, and made it 7-1 with an RBI single behind another two-out hit from Ty Simily in the seventh.

Dowd was removed after issuing a double to Kyle Roth and subsequent back-to-back walks, but Francis quickly cleaned up the potential mess in a hurry.

Selby bounced into a double play with the bases loaded, and Francis retired Kyle Gielow with the next pitch on a fly out to center fielder Landon Bone.

Potosi (3-1) shook up the district standings with a second victory in as many nights after edging Bonne Terre 10-7 on Monday night.

Post 265 jumped ahead 1-0 on a Matthews balk after Ruble and Nipper singled with one out in the top of the second inning.

Brady Boyer added a single, and Roth reached base twice for Ste. Genevieve (5-2).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments