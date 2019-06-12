STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi Post 265 avenged a lopsided thrashing at the hands of Ste. Genevieve Post 150 on Tuesday with two powerful swings and strong pitching leading the way.
Dakota Dowd totaled eight strikeouts over six commanding innings, and scattered five hits while Potosi turned two double plays in a 7-2 road triumph.
Hayden Roney crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run, and Noah Jacobsen hammered a two-run shot while scoring three runs during an 11-hit attack by Post 265.
Ste. Genevieve won the previous matchup 15-0 behind Chad Donze, whose arm was since expended on Sunday in a 1-0 losing duel against Festus.
Peyton Matthews instead ascended the mound, and fanned two while allowing six hits over four innings. Donze helped his hurler with a diving catch in right field to conclude the second inning.
No. 9 batter Ryker Walton sparked the pivotal Potosi rally in the third with his leadoff single. Jacobsen provided a hit with one out before Roney launched a drive over the right-field fence for a 4-1 advantage.
Zach Francis greeted reliever Chase Koller with a double in the fifth, and touched the plate as Jacobsen sent a delivery over the confines in left-center.
Dowd began three separate innings with a strikeout, and used his defense to navigate potential trouble when needed after leadoff batters reached safely.
Keaton Boyer went 2-for-3 to pace Ste. Genevieve, and scored on a wild pitch following his double in the second once Roney started a key double play at second base.
Brian Selby singled to start the bottom of the third for Post 150, but courtesy runner Bryce Palmer was caught stealing at third by Cody Ruble after swiping second moments earlier.
Ruble matched Peyton Nipper and Roney by going 2-for-4 overall, and made it 7-1 with an RBI single behind another two-out hit from Ty Simily in the seventh.
Dowd was removed after issuing a double to Kyle Roth and subsequent back-to-back walks, but Francis quickly cleaned up the potential mess in a hurry.
Selby bounced into a double play with the bases loaded, and Francis retired Kyle Gielow with the next pitch on a fly out to center fielder Landon Bone.
Potosi (3-1) shook up the district standings with a second victory in as many nights after edging Bonne Terre 10-7 on Monday night.
Post 265 jumped ahead 1-0 on a Matthews balk after Ruble and Nipper singled with one out in the top of the second inning.
Brady Boyer added a single, and Roth reached base twice for Ste. Genevieve (5-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.