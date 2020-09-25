Roundup: AV tennis defeats Potosi in rematch

POTOSI – The Arcadia Valley girls tennis team inverted the outcome of previous battle against Potosi for a narrow 5-4 victory on Thursday afternoon.
Kalia Keith and Abby Misselhorn flipped the No. 2 doubles match to their favor, topping Molly Hamby and Emma Hoffman 8-5.
Senior duo Hannah Helvey and Grace Young provided the most exciting win for the Lady Tigers, edging Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey by two points in a tiebreaker.
Helvey outdueled Whitaker 8-4 in the top-ranked singles showdown, while Jadelynn Winnie and Young bolstered Arcadia Valley (2-8, 2-5) with individual 8-4 triumphs.
Tori Krebs and Hornsey each cruised 8-0, and Grace Laramore notched an 8-1 victory to give Potosi (4-6, 2-4) an even split of the singles stage.
Laramore and Krebs also claimed a tight No. 6 doubles match 8-6.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-4
2. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Jadelynn Winner (AV) def. Molly Hamby, 8-4
4. Grace Young (AV) def. Emma Hoffman, 8-4
5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-1
6. Tori Krebs (P) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Young (AV) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 9-8 (8-6)
2. Keith/Misselhorn (AV) def. Hamby/Hoffman, 8-5
3. Laramore/Krebs (P) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-6
North County 8, Fredericktown 1
BONNE TERRE – Singles shutouts by Julianna Farr, Hanna Politte and Katelynne Jones helped North County stamp a perfect MAAA girls tennis regular season on Thursday.
The unbeaten Lady Raiders dropped only five combined games during a doubles sweep, and rolled past visiting Fredericktown 8-1.
Lauren Politte topped Skylar Hennen 8-2 at the No. 1 singles level, and Lucy Pace served up an 8-1 win for North County (10-0, 8-0).
Grace Lewis edged Emily Pruneau 8-6 to get Fredericktown (0-8, 0-6) on the board.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-2
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell, 8-0
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Bailey White, 8-0
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Emiley Green, 8-1
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-1
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Rehkop/White, 8-2
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Green/Lewis, 8-2
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, North County 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Hannah Fowler clobbered 10 kills and Hailey Weibrecht tallied nine kills with five blocks in a strong performance from the second half of the Valle Catholic hitting rotation on Thursday evening.
Junior setter Sam Loida compiled 33 assists and 11 digs, and freshman Makayla Joggerst added five kills, 11 digs, nine serve receptions and nine points in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of North County.
Riley Siebert provided an enormous boost from the service line with five aces among 17 points. She also shared four blocks and sent down six kills for Valle Catholic (11-1-1).
Ella Bertram posted a team-high six blocks plus six kills. Rachel Blum earned 10 digs and 13 receptions, and Mia Weiler had eight digs with nine receptions on the back row.
Ste. Genevieve 2, De Soto 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting knocked down seven kills and served four aces as Ste. Genevieve eased past De Soto 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday evening.
Abby Moore recorded six kills plus two blocks, and Marysa Flieg tallied four kills and four blocks for the Dragons (6-1), who sealed the sweep on a 9-0 scoring run served by Koetting.
A number of sluggish miscues on both sides yielded an 11-11 tie in game one, but strong kills by Moore from the middle and Koetting from the left side gave Ste. Genevieve a 20-15 edge.
The host Dragons secured the longest rally of the match, as Moore set up Koetting after Brittney Kreitler, Arie Taylor and libero Maci Reynolds made excellent digs at 22-16.
Kreitler halted a De Soto spurt at 24-20 with one of her four dink kills on second contact, and compiled 18 assists in the victory.
Moore spiked two quick sets from Kreitler and a back-set to the right for three kills during a rotation, as Taylor served seven straight points to build a 13-6 margin in game two.
Consecutive stuff-blocks by Flieg preceded three aces by Koetting in a late four-point span. Tessa Grass chipped in two kills for Ste. Genevieve (6-1).
Reynolds posted 11 digs with several hustling saves in the opening stanza. Elizabeth Basler and Maya Watts supplied four digs each.
Kamryn Pehle had three kills while Jill Heath and Abby Pope each notched four blocks for De Soto (1-11). Kiley Roth dished out six assists, and Jenna Nicholson had seven digs.
Northwest 3, Farmington 0
FARMINGTON – Senior middle hitter Maureen Mathews pounded 18 kills, and Northwest charged back late in the opening game to earn an eventual 25-23, 25-14, 25-10 sweep on Thursday night.
Jordan Christopher provided 10 kills, and libero Torie Strange served three extensive scoring streaks for the Lions (9-1), who erased a 23-17 deficit in a pivotal shift.
Sophomore Grace Duncan compiled 24 digs, including four within a single brilliant rally, and also landed a team-high six kills for Farmington (3-7-3).
The Knights gathered momentum after the initial stanza was tied 13-13. Duncan sprinted back to save a deflected ball, and Kaylee Gerwitz cleared overhead from beyond the back line before Lauren Obenauer tipped an ensuing Northwest overpass down for an 18-15 lead.
Jade Roth buried a deep spike after stuff-blocking a previous off-speed attack for a six-point margin, but Farmington fell into a stagnant rotation and never recovered.
Mathews connected on three swings during an 8-0 run that followed. Knights libero Bridget Bone denied two of her smashes at game point before a third attack found the floor.
Northwest reeled off seven straight points with the same alignment in game two to safely surge ahead 15-7, and the Farmington offense mustered just four kills in game three.
Bone totaled 16 digs and three back-row kills, while Obenauer made three blocks and Sophie Pullen had seven assists for the short-handed Knights. Alyssa Wilson produced three kills, eight assists and five digs.
Jefferson 3, Arcadia Valley 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson dominated potential district opponent Arcadia Valley from the outset to record a 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 home triumph on Thursday night.
Maddie Dement amassed 15 kills, four blocks and seven digs in defeat for Arcadia Valley (10-4). Sammi Layton provided 11 assists and eight digs.
Gracee Smith mixed in seven kills, seven digs, six assists and seven service points.
Maggie Newstead-Adams picked up eight digs while Riley Brogan and Cate Newstead-Adams added six each for the Lady Tigers.
SOFTBALL
North County 7, Fredericktown 1
BONNE TERRE – Kylie Moebes finished 3-for-4 offensively, and made three excellent running catches in left field to help North County defeat visiting Fredericktown 7-1 on Thursday.
Senior Cheyenne Dickens pitched a three-hitter for the complete game, and notched four strikeouts while walking two batters for the Lady Raiders.
North County (4-7) stranded 14 runners overall and left the bases loaded three times, but produced 12 hits against Fredericktown hurler Kiley Elders.
Moebes extended a 4-1 lead with a two-run triple to the right-field corner, then headed home on a sacrifice fly from Sammy Waller that was dropped in the sixth inning.
Emilie Morgan matched Dickens at 2-for-3 overall, and ripped a two-run double in the second. Leadoff batter Zoey Cheek added two bunt singles, and Taizja Lawless reached base four times.
Makayla Tourville doubled and scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Emma Wengler in the Fredericktown (1-12) fourth. North County turned a double play in the previous frame.
Julianna Miller and pinch-hitter Bailey Parson singled for the Lady Blackcats, who committed six errors. Elders allowed three earned runs and fanned four over six innings.
Kiley Jones, Addie Goggin and Waller contributed hits for North County.
BOYS SWIMMING
Farmington 84, Poplar Bluff 70
FARMINGTON – Five seniors on the Farmington boys swim team were honored following their 84-70 duel victory over Poplar Bluff on Thursday.
The Knights won the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, and also prevailed in six more individual races against the Mules.
Devon Todaro placed first in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, while Ari Woodson claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Both contributed to a pair of relay wins.
Van Kleppe topped the 100 butterfly, and Robert Monroe did likewise in the 100 backstroke.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!