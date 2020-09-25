Roundup: AV tennis defeats Potosi in rematch

Junior setter Sam Loida compiled 33 assists and 11 digs, and freshman Makayla Joggerst added five kills, 11 digs, nine serve receptions and nine points in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of North County.

Riley Siebert provided an enormous boost from the service line with five aces among 17 points. She also shared four blocks and sent down six kills for Valle Catholic (11-1-1).

Ella Bertram posted a team-high six blocks plus six kills. Rachel Blum earned 10 digs and 13 receptions, and Mia Weiler had eight digs with nine receptions on the back row.

Ste. Genevieve 2, De Soto 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Dru Koetting knocked down seven kills and served four aces as Ste. Genevieve eased past De Soto 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday evening.

Abby Moore recorded six kills plus two blocks, and Marysa Flieg tallied four kills and four blocks for the Dragons (6-1), who sealed the sweep on a 9-0 scoring run served by Koetting.

A number of sluggish miscues on both sides yielded an 11-11 tie in game one, but strong kills by Moore from the middle and Koetting from the left side gave Ste. Genevieve a 20-15 edge.