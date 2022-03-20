Roundup: Baseball Bulldogs dominate two foes over first weekend

FESTUS, Mo. – The West County baseball team opened its season with two solid victories in the Opening Weekend tournament hosted by Jefferson High School on Saturday.

Caden Merrill finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, J.D. Whitter pitched four quality innings, and the Bulldogs topped Jefferson 12-2 in their first contest.

West County scored five times against opposing starter Colton Richardson to extend a 1-0 lead in the third inning, then tacked on six more off reliever Garrett Lalumondier in the fourth.

Jefferson (1-1) grabbed an early 2-1 lead on a two-run double by Gavin Theodoro, but was otherwise quieted by Whitter, who compiled nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

Trey Wright collected three RBI, and equaled Nolan Rawson at 1-for-1 plus two walks overall as West County received 10 free passes before the time limit was reached.

Mason Simily provided a single plus a pair of sacrifice flies, and Merrill highlighted the fourth inning with a two-run double.

Merrill ascended the mound later Saturday, and threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as the Bulldogs blanked Grandview 8-0.

Michael Simily finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Mason Simily was 2-for-3 with two RBI. West County (2-0) scored three times in the third inning before adding five more in the fifth.

Whitter contributed an RBI double at the plate, while Trey Wright also doubled and Jase Campbell had a single and walk. Jaxon Campbell and Ty Harlow each collected two stolen bases.

Merrill three 47 of his 73 pitches for strikes, and walked during all three of his plate appearances for the Bulldogs. Tycen Price fanned two batters in a perfect sixth inning to complete the combined two-hitter.

Austin Gallaway doubled and Kody Fox singled for Grandview (0-2). Trenton Cookerly took the loss after lasting 2 1/3 innings and striking out three.

Valle Catholic 9, Kelly 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic scored six times in the bottom of the third inning, and defeated Kelly 9-3 during its baseball season opener on Saturday.

Chase Fallert notched five strikeouts over three innings for the win, and Clayton Drury likewise yielded just one run over three frames of relief for the Warriors.

Senior catcher Josh Bieser posted a game-high four RBI, and equaled Michael Okenfuss with two hits apiece. Aiden Heberlie drove in two runs.

Valle Catholic 10, De Soto 6

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Heberlie produced a team-high three hits, and Valle Catholic outlasted De Soto 10-6 to earn a second victory on Saturday.

The Warriors again limited the workload on pitchers as Isaac Roth and Grant Fallert each worked three innings with five strikeouts.

Valle Catholic (2-0) tallied seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. Josh Bieser recorded three RBI and matched Jackson Fowler with two hits apiece.

Steven Woelich had four RBI to pace De Soto.

SOFTBALL

Sarcoxie Tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. – The West County softball team opened its season with four games over nine hours on Saturday, posting an even 2-2 record following some costly errors at the Sarcoxie Tournament.

Morning pool action began with a 17-1 rout in three inning over Southwest after the Lady Bulldogs scored 14 times in the second and produced 15 hits.

Gracie Wright finished 3-for-3 with four RBI, and Reese Smith launched the first of her two home runs during the tournament.

Natalee Womack was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Kaelin Hedgcorth ended 2-for-3 with two RBI while Morgan Simily and Riley Kawelaske each went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Wright totaled seven strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings for the win. West County received one hit each from Grace Barton, Jacy Tongay, Alexis Hedgcorth, Hannah Phipps and Trinity Ashby.

Sarcoxie produced five extra-base hits, and defeated the Lady Bulldogs 7-4 in the next contest Saturday. Kaydence Lee was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Emma Plybon tripled for the Lady Bears.

West County grabbed a 2-1 lead before Sarcoxie scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Alexis Hedgcorth took the loss with three strikeouts and eight hits allowed.

Although the Lady Bulldogs received eight walks, Morgan Simily had their only two hits on a double and single, along with two stolen bases. Wright added three stolen bases.

Pierce City handed West County a second straight setback after five runs in the top of the sixth inning cleared the path toward an 8-3 outcome.

Smith finished 3-for-3 with two doubles to continue a strong day at the plate. Alexis Hedgcorth, Barton and Kawelaske were each 2-for-3 in defeat.

Wright yielded three runs on seven hits while striking out seven over four innings. Barton allowed five runs and four walks over the last two frames.

Simily doubled, Kaelin Hedgcorth netted an RBI single and Wright contributed a single.

The long afternoon concluded with a 16-10 triumph over Ash Grove, as West County churned out 23 hits and scored in five of six innings.

Alexis Hedgcorth finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI while reaching base five straight times, and Tongay was likewise a perfect 4-for-4 including a double.

Simily notched a team-high four hits in six at-bats, and Smith belted her second home run while adding a double for four total RBI.

The wild first inning concluded with the Lady Bulldogs leading 6-5. They stretched the margin with three runs in the second and two more in the third.

Barton overcame a struggle from the circle by going 3-for-4 with four RBI offensively. Kaelin Hedgcorth went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Wright tripled while drawing two walks, and delivered durable relief work for the win. She compiled five strikeouts and threw 104 pitches over the last 6 2/3 innings.

Kawelaske chipped in a single with two runs scored for West County (2-2).

Jamalynn Atkinson homered while going 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace Ash Grove. Ashlyn Gerla, Chelsye Graham and Madison Mobley also had three hits apiece.

BOYS TENNIS

Howell Central Quad

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Missing two players from the top of the rankings, the Farmington boys tennis team was swept by three Class 3 opponents in a season-opening quad on Saturday.

The Knights dropped 5-0 decisions to both Liberty (Wentzville) and host Francis Howell Central, and salvaged two matches in a 5-2 loss against St. Dominic.

The doubles pairings of Jack Williams with Trey McKinney and Baden Klug with Reid Parson secured doubles victories for Farmington (0-3).

Liberty (Wentzville) 5, Farmington 0

Singles Results:

1. Arafay Cheema (L) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-0

5. Sam Arrington (L) def. Reid Parson, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Arafay Cheema/Alex Meyer (L) def. Jackson Bauer/Jack Williams, 8-0

2. Gavyn Montgomery/Elijah Bartek (L) def. Cole Wofford/Baden Klug, 8-2

3. Tyler Gonzales/Sam Arrington (L) def. Reid Parson/Jimmy Coleman, 8-0

Howell Central 5, Farmington 0

Singles Results:

1. Konnor Eslinger (FHC) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-1

5. Christian Padilla (FHC) def. Reid Parson, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Konnor Eslinger/Drew Black (FHC) def. Jackson Bauer/Cole Wofford, 8-1

2. Tanner Jones/Noah Garthe (FHC) def. Jack Williams/Trey McKenney, 8-5

3. Christian Padilla/Adam Tucker (FHC) def. Jimmie Coleman/Baden Klug, 8-1

St. Dominic 5, Farmington 2

Singles Results:

1. Hayden Gaynor (SD) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-5

2. Alexander Newman (SD) def. Jack Williams, 9-7

3. Theodore Wilmes (SD) def. Cole Wofford, 8-6

5. Sam Nienaber (SD) def. Baden Klug, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Hayden Gaynor/Theodore Wilmes (SD) def. Jackson Bauer/Cole Wofford, 8-6

2. Jack Williams/Trey McKinney (F) def. Alexander Newman/Jack Duncan, 8-6

3. Baden Klug/Reid Parson (F) def. Sam Nienabar/Ben North, 8-5

TRACK & FIELD

Trojan Invitational

POTOSI – The host squads swept both divisions of the opening-day Potosi Invitational meet while Windsor placed second among six attending schools on Friday.

Senior and reigning state medalist Annie McCaul swept the 200 sprint and both hurdles races for the Lady Trojans. Carlee Moss added a victory in the 1600.

The Potosi girls picked up relays wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 plus field triumphs by Kadence Gibson in the pole vault and Kalie Thompson in the discus.

Alivia Simily was fastest in the 100, and Sydney Cash claimed the 800 for West County. Emma Dettmer crossed first in the 3200 for Arcadia Valley.

The event counted 17 total events with earlier rain washing out the long and triple jumps.

Landon Sprous and Jarren Cross delivered 1-2 results in each boys hurdles contest for Potosi. Carter Whitley raced to the 400 title, Garrett Hale captured the 800, and Nate Robinson won the discus.

Arcadia Valley topped three events, including the 4x800 relay. Ralph Salinas soared to the high jump victory, and Stone Gill paced the 3200.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Potosi 171; 2. Windsor 134; 3. Arcadia Valley 84; 4. West County 49; 5. Cuba 39; 6. Viburnum 24.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 181; 2. Windsor 136; 3. Arcadia Valley 82; 4. Cuba 81; 5. West County 14; 6. Viburnum 5

Local Girls Results:

4x100 – 1. Potosi, 56.01; 4. Arcadia Valley, 57.56

4x200 – 3. Arcadia Valley, 2:07.73

4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:43.68; 3. Arcadia Valley, 3:54.49

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 11:21.89; 2. Arcadia Valley 12:07.29

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.85; 2. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.81

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 49.20; 2. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 57.33

100 – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 14.23

200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.25; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.69; 4. Samyla McCloud, POT, 30.21

400 – 2. Alize Litton, POT, 1:11.11; 3. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:13.25; 4. Avery Jones, AV, 1:13.36

800 – 1. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:46.20; 2. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:52.97; 3. Carlee Moss, POT, 2:55.73; 4. Addison Sansegraw, POT, 2:56.14

1600 – 1. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:27.01; 2. Jazmine Morris, WC, 6:27.23; 3. Allison Land, POT, 6:30.32

3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:56.02; 2. Alison Skiles, POT, 13:00.78; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:38.46

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 32.47m; 4. Elena Lara, AV, 24.08m

Shot Put – 2. Nora Henry, POT, 9.20m; 4. Elena Lara, AV, 8.12m

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.43m

High Jump – 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 1.35m; 3. Ava Robart, POT, 1.25m; 4. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.25m

Javelin – 2. Kalie Thompson, POT, 21.49m; 3. Hope Miner, POT, 21.18m

Local Boys Results:

4x100 – 4. Arcadia Valley, 48.92

4x200 – 2. Potosi, 1:38.95

4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:43.68; 3. Arcadia Valley, 3:54.49

4x800 – 1. Arcadia Valley, 8:50.60; 2. Potosi 8:53.11

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.95; 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 20.12

300 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.24; 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 46.21; 4. Dawson Couch, AV, 51.25

100 – 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 12.33

200 – 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 25.04

400 – 1. Carter Whitley, POT, 54.88; 2. Luke Brabham, POT, 54.90; 4. Sam Erbland, AV, 57.55

800 – 1. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:16.58; 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:16.59; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:17.03; 4. Andrew Cain, POT, 2:24.60

1600 – 2. Dillon Mueller, AV, 5:10.20; 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:10.21; 4. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:12.15

3200 – 1. Stone Gill, AV, 10:19.55; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:42.85; 3. Alex Smith, POT, 11:28.59

Discus – 1. Nate Robinson, POT, 35.60m; 4. Michael Chovsky, POT, 25.80m

Shot Put – 3. Robert Mayfield, POT, 10.61m; 4. Nate Robinson, POT, 9.75m

Pole Vault – 2. Brady Williams, POT, 2.44m

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.70m

Javelin – 2. Robert Mayfield, POT, 38.85m; 3. Nate Robinson, POT, 31.32m; 4. Layne Mayberry, WC, 29.65m

