Roundup: Central, Valle, WC volleyball teams roll

Central 3, Herculaneum 0
PARK HILLS – Senior setter Addisyn Casey recorded 16 assists, and Central limited Herculaneum to single-digit points during each game of a 25-7, 25-3, 25-8 home sweep.
Kaley Kimball knocked down seven kills, and Lizi Marler added for more for Central (2-1). Jessica Hulsey totaled a team-high 12 digs.
The Lady Rebels are competing in the SEMO Dig for Life tournament this weekend, facing Bloomfield, Lesterville and Notre Dame in pool play.
West County 2, St. Paul 0
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven compiled 11 kills, two blocks, seven digs and six points to lead West County past visiting St. Paul 25-15, 25-14 on Thursday night.
Madalyn Herrera had 19 digs to share team-high honors with Peyten Blair, who also provided five kills and two aces among 12 service points.
Jenna Simily added six kills with nine points, and Makenzie Roever dished out 11 assists while amassing seven points for the Lady Bulldogs (3-1).
West County was further helped by six kills and six digs from Morgan Simily. Claire Stevens ended with 10 assists and Chloe Nipper set six more while Bailey Skiles put down two kills.
Advance 3, Arcadia Valley 0
ADVANCE, Mo. – Reigning Class 1 state champion Advance seized early control against Arcadia Valley, and rolled to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 triumph on Thursday night.
Maddie Dement produced 14 kills and six blocks at the net, and added 14 digs for the Lady Tigers (1-1).
Gracee Smith compiled five kills, seven assists and a team-high 15 digs.
Sammi Layton finished with 12 assists and seven digs. Maggie Newstead-Adams chipped in eight digs with five service points, and Cate Newstead-Adams made five digs.
Valle Catholic 3, Jefferson 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Makayla Joggerst totaled 18 assists and 11 digs between setting and back row duties to lead Valle Catholic in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 sweep over Jefferson.
Rachel Blum served four of her team-best 14 points for aces, and had 11 serve receptions plus five digs for the Lady Warriors (4-0). Mia Weiler added 14 receptions, seven points and five digs.
Riley Siebert again paced the Valle Catholic attack with 13 kills, and Ella Bertram posted two solo blocks among six overall plus five kills.
Hannah Fowler knocked down six kills while Hailey Weibrecht and Callie Naeger had four and three kills, respectively, in addition to sharing five double blocks each.
Sam Loida finished with 13 assists, 11 points and six digs, and Belle Fallert picked up seven digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington 4, Fredericktown 1
FARMINGTON – Maddox Brenneke and Brandon Schaupert sparked the Farmington boys soccer team with goals near the conclusion of the first half on Thursday night.
Cade Blackmon and Landon Veach added insurance tallies in the second half, and the Knights knocked off visiting Fredericktown 4-1.
Chase Gollaher collected three assists for Farmington (2-1), which travels to district rival North County on Tuesday.
Fredericktown (0-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead on a long strike from Patrick Sikes in the 22nd minute.
SOFTBALL
North County 12, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Cheyenne Dickens pitched her second abbreviated no-hitter in as many days, going five innings this time as North County routed Fredericktown 12-0.
Emilie Morgan highlighted the offense by finishing 4-for-5 along with Madi Pyeatt at 3-for-4. The Lady Raiders churned out 15 hits overall.
Zoey Cheek added a double and single while Taizja Lawless and Kylie Moebes matched her 2-for-3 effort. Kylie Jones and Dickens also provided singles for North County (2-2).
Dickens compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed one walk just 24 hours after retired all nine Herculaneum batters faced in a three-inning affair.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!