Roundup: Central, Valle, WC volleyball teams roll

Central 3, Herculaneum 0

PARK HILLS – Senior setter Addisyn Casey recorded 16 assists, and Central limited Herculaneum to single-digit points during each game of a 25-7, 25-3, 25-8 home sweep.

Kaley Kimball knocked down seven kills, and Lizi Marler added for more for Central (2-1). Jessica Hulsey totaled a team-high 12 digs.

The Lady Rebels are competing in the SEMO Dig for Life tournament this weekend, facing Bloomfield, Lesterville and Notre Dame in pool play.

West County 2, St. Paul 0

LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven compiled 11 kills, two blocks, seven digs and six points to lead West County past visiting St. Paul 25-15, 25-14 on Thursday night.

Madalyn Herrera had 19 digs to share team-high honors with Peyten Blair, who also provided five kills and two aces among 12 service points.

Jenna Simily added six kills with nine points, and Makenzie Roever dished out 11 assists while amassing seven points for the Lady Bulldogs (3-1).