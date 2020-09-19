Roundup: Estes sets pace for Kingston; Knights sweep team awards

Jarvis went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI. Robbins scored four times and matched Jocelyn Grimes at 2-for-2 overall.

Makenna LaChance had a two-run double, and Bowling added an RBI hit. Swink relieved Robbins for the win, recording five strikeouts while allowing four runs over four innings.

The tournament began on a sour note for Farmington on Friday afternoon, as host team Jefferson City erased an eight-run deficit during a stunning fourth inning.

The Lady Jays tallied twice in the fifth after Farmington scored one run in the top half, and prevailed 10-9 to stay in the winner’s bracket.

The Knights steadily built a 9-1 advantage on three consecutive three-run frames, but committed four errors and could not hold on despite being gifted 14 walks.

Robbins, who reached base three times with two stolen bases, yielded nine runs, seven earned, and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings in the circle. She notched three strikeouts.

Two runs against reliever Swink were both unearned.

Alayna Resinger finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Bowling provided an RBI double for the Knights. Jarvis and Wallace drew three walks each, and Swink had a single with two runs scored.