Roundup: Estes sets pace for Kingston; Knights sweep team awards

PARK HILLS – Kingston junior Noah Estes earned his second cross country title in six days against a larger field of 83 runners Saturday morning at Mineral Area College.
Farmington stayed close to home and secured team victories at the inaugural Bismarck Invitational meet after forgoing a previously scheduled trip to the Missouri Southern Stampede.
Estes (16:54.18) was one of two competitors to crack the 17-minute threshold, and posted a winning margin of five seconds over Farmington runner-up Gavin Hunt (16:59.29).
The Knights landed five runners in the top 18, and compiled 40 points on the boys’ side. Potosi, Arcadia Valley and Owensville followed in the team standings.
Adam Perry (17:04.51) finished fourth, Ethan Anderson (18:26.77) and Mason Currington (18:29.08) crossed back-to-back in 14th and 15th, and Bryan Arango (18:33.20) was 18th for Farmington.
Potosi presented a lineup of strictly underclassmen, and was led by freshmen Ezekiel Sisk (18:00.62) and Garrett Hale (18:06.41) in sixth and seventh.
Jaden Kanan (18:38.52), David DeClue (18:58.74) and Andrew Cain (19:00.03) also collected medals for the Trojans by placing within the top 30 individually.
Fredericktown junior Lyndan Gruenke (17:00.83) notched the fastest 5K time in program history, and ended up third for his second straight top-10 performance.
Arcadia Valley matched Potosi with five boys medalists, getting a top result of ninth from freshman Stone Gill (18:12.95).
Caden Dettmer (18:33.67), Josiah Lantz (18:35.40), Dillon Mueller (18:55.09) and Christopher Strange (19:00.18) rounded out the Tigers’ team score.
Other medalist efforts from the MAAA included Valle Catholic sophomore Peter Roth (18:32.12), North County sophomore Jackson Leeds (18:38.03) and sixth Farmington athlete Caden Mungle (18:40.54).
Two girls broke from the pack and battled until the final stretch as Owensville senior MeKayla Gibson (19:35.63) held off Farmington standout Breanna Mathes (19:39.63) for the win.
The Knights boasted seven of the top 22 varsity girls, including three among the top five, and netted 36 points while second-place Potosi had 51.
Mathes continued her strong junior season with another sub-20 minute time. She owns three victories and two runner-up showings over her last five events.
Alayna Sparr (20:25.66) captured fourth place and Kristina Ramos (20:41.74) claimed fifth position for Farmington. Brianna Eaves (21:36.68) crossed in 11th with fellow medalists Lilly Earley (21:57.03), Ellie Hinson (22:05.01) and Brooke-lyn Forman (22:26.72) in tow.
Celeste Sansegraw (20:17.73) again headlined the Potosi contingent by surging to third place as the girls race featured 63 participants.
Hallie Portell (21:30.83) and Gracie Schutz (21:35.12) punctuated the top 10 while Kaydence Gibson (21:53.93) and Carlee Moss (22:10.13) further bolstered the Lady Trojans.
Freshman Kinsley Murphy (21:17.13) and Katie Griffin (21:25.33), at sixth and seventh, respectively, helped the Van Buren team take third.
Arcadia Valley senior Erica Standefer (21:50.39) was 12th overall. Natalie Stricklan (22:47.61) and Emma Dettmer (22:58.39) were next for the Lady Tigers.
West County runners competed with especially heavy hearts, and was paced by Alivia Simily (22:13.97), Kara Hovick (22:23.46) and Sydney Cash (22:45.51).
That trio had the baseball jersey number and initials written on their arms in honor of classmate Ethan Bryan, who died in a vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Camryn Basler (22:19.87), Mary Roth (22:55.77) and Nicole Valle (23:01.71) were medalists for Valle Catholic.
Farmington also notched a sweep of the junior varsity races.
Bowles Invitational
FESTUS, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve was the lone MAAA program to compete Saturday morning at the Bowles Invitational, where the Lafayette (Wildwood) girls and host Festus boys claimed team titles.
Devin St. Clair (17:37.28) placed 20th among 83 boys, as the Dragons entered five athletes combined for the varsity action.
Ian Schrum (15:56.28) of Festus and Grace Tyson (18:53.51) of Lafayette were crowned race champions.
SOFTBALL
Lady Jays Classic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Farmington softball team achieved its highest scoring output of the season during its third game at two-day Lady Jays Classic.
But the Knights dropped their other three contests on the weekend, including two losses on Friday after bringing leads into the final inning.
The action on Saturday wrapped up with Sullivan securing an 8-0 shutout for 13th place as Farmington squandered eight total hits.
Shelby Bowling was 2-for-2 at the plate, and Abby Robbins singled twice for the Knights (9-9). Other hits belonged to Jayce Jarvis, Courtney Swink and McKennah Wallace.
Farmington carried scorching bats early in the morning, and produced scored rallies of seven runs in the opening frame and 10 in the third while routing Lee’s Summit 23-9.
Jayden Tucker homered and drove in four in a 4-for-4 effort, and Wallace finished 3-for-5 with three doubles, four runs scored and four RBI to lead the charge.
Jarvis went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI. Robbins scored four times and matched Jocelyn Grimes at 2-for-2 overall.
Makenna LaChance had a two-run double, and Bowling added an RBI hit. Swink relieved Robbins for the win, recording five strikeouts while allowing four runs over four innings.
The tournament began on a sour note for Farmington on Friday afternoon, as host team Jefferson City erased an eight-run deficit during a stunning fourth inning.
The Lady Jays tallied twice in the fifth after Farmington scored one run in the top half, and prevailed 10-9 to stay in the winner’s bracket.
The Knights steadily built a 9-1 advantage on three consecutive three-run frames, but committed four errors and could not hold on despite being gifted 14 walks.
Robbins, who reached base three times with two stolen bases, yielded nine runs, seven earned, and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings in the circle. She notched three strikeouts.
Two runs against reliever Swink were both unearned.
Alayna Resinger finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Bowling provided an RBI double for the Knights. Jarvis and Wallace drew three walks each, and Swink had a single with two runs scored.
Swink launched her first home run of the season while going 2-for-3 with three RBI in the consolation round on Friday, but Farmington fell to Mexico 5-4.
Resinger also singled twice, and Robbins added a hit with two runs scored for the Knights, who carried a 4-2 edge until Mexico rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Avery Graham sustained a no-decision after allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out two over four innings. Swink was charged with the decisive run and loss in relief.
Bralea McClain, LaChance, Jarvis and Grimes each singled for Farmington.
