Roundup: Farmington gets plenty of pitching and offense

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Jayden Tucker and Abby Robbins homered amid perfect showings at the plate, and Courtney Swink was stellar through five innings in the circle.

The Farmington softball team put forth one of its most complete performances of the season, topping SEMO conference opponent Kelly 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, and elevated her freshman season average to an even .500 while hitting a double and her fourth home run.

Robbins went deep for a team-leading sixth time, and was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. The three extra-base hits gave her 10 this fall.

Farmington (12-11, 4-2) grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first inning, and brought an early conclusion by erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Swink (3-1) mowed down the Hawks efficiently in a two-hitter, striking out two and walking two along the way. She was backed by errorless defense.

Angelia Davis scored twice and drove in two runs at 2-for-4. McKennah Wallace added a single and RBI, Bralea McClain and Jayce Jarvis singled, and Shelby Bowling provided a sacrifice fly.