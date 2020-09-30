Roundup: Farmington gets plenty of pitching and offense

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Jayden Tucker and Abby Robbins homered amid perfect showings at the plate, and Courtney Swink was stellar through five innings in the circle.
The Farmington softball team put forth one of its most complete performances of the season, topping SEMO conference opponent Kelly 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Tucker finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, and elevated her freshman season average to an even .500 while hitting a double and her fourth home run.
Robbins went deep for a team-leading sixth time, and was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. The three extra-base hits gave her 10 this fall.
Farmington (12-11, 4-2) grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first inning, and brought an early conclusion by erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Swink (3-1) mowed down the Hawks efficiently in a two-hitter, striking out two and walking two along the way. She was backed by errorless defense.
Angelia Davis scored twice and drove in two runs at 2-for-4. McKennah Wallace added a single and RBI, Bralea McClain and Jayce Jarvis singled, and Shelby Bowling provided a sacrifice fly.
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 3, Bismarck 0
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent compiled 21 kills, 13 digs and 10 service points Tuesday evening as Arcadia Valley routed Bismarck 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 to open conference play.
Gracee Smith totaled 13 kills, 16 assists and 16 digs for the Lady Tigers (11-4, 1-0). Riley Brogan served a team-high 20 points while adding 13 digs and four kills.
Sammi Layton finished with six kills, two blocks, 15 assists and 12 digs, and Maggie Newstead-Adams had 15 points with six digs and two kills.
The decisive victory allowed AV to deviate from its regular rotation and responsibilities. Taylor Lorenz saw varsity action with two digs and two assists.
Cate Newstead-Adams provided eight digs and four assists.
North County 3, Potosi 0
POTOSI – North County resisted a stern challenge from Potosi in the second set, and rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-10 road victory on Tuesday.
No other North County (11-7-2, 1-0) information was available. Potosi (1-3, 0-1) played its first match in three weeks following a quarantine.
Audrey Neel spiked seven kills to lead the Lady Trojans. Setter Kadence Sadler dished out 20 assists, put down three kills and served two of her seven points for aces.
Carley Hampton added five kills, and libero Sami Huck brought up nine digs.
Farmington 3, Fredericktown 0
FARMINGTON – Senior libero Bridget Bone amassed 33 digs and served 16 times on Tuesday night as Farmington swept visiting Fredericktown 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
Jade Roth highlighted the front row action with nine kills and five blocks, while outside hitter Kaylee Gerwitz provided eight kills and three blocks for the Knights (5-7-3, 1-0).
Jelena Gray finished with six kills and 10 digs. Jordan Anderson distributed 14 assists, and opposite setter Sophie Pullen chipped in eight more.
Valle Catholic 3, Kingston 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Riley Siebert landed 11 kills and eight aces among 15 service points as Valle Catholic quickly put Kingston away 25-13, 25-2, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Makayla Joggerst paced the Lady Warriors with 19 points, which included four aces, and five receptions. Sam Loida recorded 28 assists, three blocks and five digs.
Hailey Weibrecht connected for eight kills up front. Hannah Fowler added five kills, Callee Naeger sent down four more, and Ella Bertram contributed three blocks with three kills.
Rachel Blum scored 10 points and Mia Weiler made five digs for Valle Catholic (17-2-2, 1-0).
TENNIS
Farmington 7, Potosi 2
FARMINGTON – Susan Rippee posted a spotless singles win, Kate Busenbark surrendered only one game, and Farmington beat Potosi 7-2 to punctuate the MAAA tennis regular season.
Karmin Duncan, Abigail Thurman and Allie Gowen each prevailed 8-2 in singles play for Farmington (10-2, 6-2). Busenbark and Duncan previously scored an 8-0 doubles shutout.
Michelle Whitaker edged Abigail Doty 8-6 atop the singles rankings, and first-time varsity pairing Grace Laramore and Tori Krebs notched an 8-4 results for Potosi (5-8, 2-6).
Doty and Rippee claimed the No. 1 doubles match 8-6 over Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Abigail Doty, 8-6
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-1
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Molly Hamby, 8-2
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Emma Hoffmann, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2
6. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Tori Krebs, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-6
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Hamby/Hoffmann, 8-0
3. Laramore/Krebs (P) def. Gowen/Griffin, 8-4
Arcadia Valley 5, Fredericktown 4
IRONTON – Hannah Helvey surged to an 8-2 triumph at the No. 1 singles level, and Arcadia Valley pushed its tennis winning streak to three in narrow fashion on Tuesday.
Grace Young and Abby Misselhorn bolstered the Lady Tigers’ second 5-4 decision over Fredericktown this season with singles victories of their own.
The composite score hinged on the doubles section as singles matches were evenly split. Sophie Rehkop, Sydney Bell and Grace Lewis each tallied for the Lady Blackcats.
Helvey and Young prevailed together 8-2, and Jadelynn Winnie worked alongside Aniyah Graciano for a No. 3 doubles win to spark Arcadia Valley (5-8, 3-5).
Rehkop was a two-time winner for Fredericktown (2-9, 1-7), joining Bailey White for an 8-6 outcome.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-2
2. Sophie Rehlop (FR) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2
3. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-3
4. Grace Young (AV) def. Bailey White, 8-3
5. Abby Misselhorn (AV) def. Emiley Green, 8-6
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Young (AV) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-2
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-6
3. Winnie/Graciano (AV) def. Green/Lewis, 8-3
