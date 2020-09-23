Roundup: Farmington prevails on diamond and courts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday as Farmington defeated Cape Central 10-3 in SEMO Conference softball action.

Shelby Bowling singled twice, and McKennah Wallace provided a two-RBI double for Farmington (10-10), which extended a 5-3 advantage with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Courtney Swink compiled a season-high nine strikeouts and scattered seven hits in a complete game effort, improving her record to 4-1 this fall.

Jayce Jarvis had an RBI double of her own, and Makenna LaChance scored two runs while adding singles along with Abby Robbins and the returning Angelia Davis.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington 7, Fredericktown 2

FREDERICKTOWN – Kate Busenbark and Karmin Duncan combined for an 8-0 doubles shutout, then posted individual 8-2 victories for the Farmington girls tennis team on Tuesday.

Susan Rippee and Abigail Thurman also coasted to singles wins as the Knights prevailed 7-2 overall. Farmington (7-2, 5-2) dropped only six games during its doubles sweep.