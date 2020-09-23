Roundup: Farmington prevails on diamond and courts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday as Farmington defeated Cape Central 10-3 in SEMO Conference softball action.
Shelby Bowling singled twice, and McKennah Wallace provided a two-RBI double for Farmington (10-10), which extended a 5-3 advantage with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Courtney Swink compiled a season-high nine strikeouts and scattered seven hits in a complete game effort, improving her record to 4-1 this fall.
Jayce Jarvis had an RBI double of her own, and Makenna LaChance scored two runs while adding singles along with Abby Robbins and the returning Angelia Davis.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Fredericktown 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Kate Busenbark and Karmin Duncan combined for an 8-0 doubles shutout, then posted individual 8-2 victories for the Farmington girls tennis team on Tuesday.
Susan Rippee and Abigail Thurman also coasted to singles wins as the Knights prevailed 7-2 overall. Farmington (7-2, 5-2) dropped only six games during its doubles sweep.
Fredericktown (0-7, 0-6) notched two singles victories. No. 1 player Skylar Hennen topped Abigail Doty 8-3, and Grace Lewis edged Helen Griffin 9-7 in a battle of freshmen.
Singles Results:
1. Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Abigail Doty, 8-3
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-2
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-2
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Bailey White, 8-1
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Helen Griffin, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-4
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Rehkop/White, 8-0
3. Thurman/Griffin (FA) def. Green/Lewis, 8-2
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Riley Siebert blistered 14 kills and Mia Weiler served three aces among 14 points while making four digs as Valle Catholic swept Fredericktown 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Hailey Weibrecht connected for seven kills and three blocks, and Ella Bertram totaled six kills with four blocks to bolster the Lady Warriors (10-1-1).
Sam Loida served 11 points with two aces, distributed 21 assists and brought up eight digs. Makayla Joggerst chipped in 11 assists and two aces.
Rachel Blum led along he back row with eight digs, 14 receptions, 10 points and two aces. Hannah Fowler sent down five kills, and Callie Naeger had three more.
BASEBALL
Arcadia Valley 12, Kingston 6
IRONTON – Taylon Jones finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and Arcadia Valley doubled up visiting Kingston 12-6 in fall action on Tuesday.
Jacob Gibbs added two hits, Colin Whited picked up two RBI and Nolan Inman pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Tigers.
Wyatt Jessen paced Kingston with three hits. Bobby Berger added two hits, and Carson Kemper drove in two runs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!