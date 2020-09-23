Roundup: Farmington swimmers claim five event wins

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Devon Todaro and Ari Woodson were each victorious in three events for the Farmington boys during a three-team swim meet on Tuesday.
The Knights claimed top honors in five races overall, including a pair of relays, and totaled 97 points to outdistance Poplar Bluff (77) and Jackson (48).
Todaro topped the 50-meter freestyle, Woodson paced the 200-meter individual medley, and Robert Monroe won the 100-meter backstroke for Farmington.
The 200 medley quartet (Monroe, Todaro, Van Kleppe, Woodson) and 200 freestyle team (Todaro, Caleb Speth, Kleppe, Woodson) also placed first.
Farmington finished second to Notre Dame among six teams at a relay meet last week.
BOYS SOCCER
Union 3, North County 2
UNION, Mo. – North County suffered its first defeat of the boys soccer season after coughing up a two-goal halftime advantage on Wednesday evening.
Will Herbst scored during the second period of extra time, and Union rallied for a 3-2 victory. The home team pulled on a penalty kick by Jack Wagnaar in the 71st minute.
Goals by seniors Landon Kater and Brandt Vickers spotted North County (4-1-2) a 2-0 lead during first half action.
SOFTBALL
Fox 11, Farmington 8
ARNOLD, Mo. – Farmington sent 11 batters to the plate during the third inning, and built an 8-0 lead before watching it vanish over the next two frames on Wednesday.
Briahna Hart and Rachel Harris each went 3-for-3 with three runs scored at the bottom of the lineup, and Fox rallied for 11 unanswered to defeat the Knights 11-8.
Brooke Loveall drilled a tying solo home run over the center-field fence to chase Farmington starter Angelia Davis with two outs in the fourth inning.
Aubrey Andrews broke the 8-8 deadlock with a two-run single in the fifth off reliever Abby Robbins, and Loveall notched her third RBI with a subsequent hit to finish 3-for-4.
Freshman Shelby Bowling was 3-for-4 to pace Farmington (10-11). She doubled and scored the game’s inital run when Jayce Jarvis lifted a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
The Knights exploded for seven tallies in the third against Andrews, as consecutive hits from Jayden Tucker, Courtney Swink, Robbins and Davis set the table.
Robbins had an RBI double during that sequence, and McKennah Wallace greeted reliever Marissa Geist with a sharp single past the third baseman.
Makenna LaChance made it 7-0 with a two-run single, and Tucker drove her in two batters later while finishing 2-for-4 at the plate.
Geist settled in nicely from there, notching three strikeouts over five innings and limiting Farmington without another hit until Wallace and Bowling opened the seventh with singles.
Davis fanned three, walked three and yielded six hits in an eventual no-decision.
Hillsboro 12, North County 0
BONNE TERRE – Hillsboro pounced for five runs in the opening frame, and Alex Wick pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to shut out North County 12-0 on Wednesday.
Hailey Genge doubled twice and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored to match teammate Abby Clay, while Nichole Evans and Lauren Nichols each went 2-for-3 to spur the Hawks (8-5).
Alanah Dunphy capped her 2-for-4 game with a two-run double that extended a 7-0 advantage in the fifth inning. Pinch-hitters Lauren Lalk and Jenna Clay fueled a three-run rally in the sixth.
North County (3-7) produced only three base runners against Wick, who retired 16 of her last 17 faced and did not walk a batter.
Losing pitcher Emilie Morgan reached twice on a hit and error, and Cheyenne Dickens lined a leadoff single in the fourth for the Lady Raiders.
Morgan struck out four and allowed 17 hits in a complete game.
