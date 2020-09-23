Roundup: Farmington swimmers claim five event wins

Goals by seniors Landon Kater and Brandt Vickers spotted North County (4-1-2) a 2-0 lead during first half action.

SOFTBALL

Fox 11, Farmington 8

ARNOLD, Mo. – Farmington sent 11 batters to the plate during the third inning, and built an 8-0 lead before watching it vanish over the next two frames on Wednesday.

Briahna Hart and Rachel Harris each went 3-for-3 with three runs scored at the bottom of the lineup, and Fox rallied for 11 unanswered to defeat the Knights 11-8.

Brooke Loveall drilled a tying solo home run over the center-field fence to chase Farmington starter Angelia Davis with two outs in the fourth inning.

Aubrey Andrews broke the 8-8 deadlock with a two-run single in the fifth off reliever Abby Robbins, and Loveall notched her third RBI with a subsequent hit to finish 3-for-4.

Freshman Shelby Bowling was 3-for-4 to pace Farmington (10-11). She doubled and scored the game’s inital run when Jayce Jarvis lifted a sacrifice fly in the second inning.