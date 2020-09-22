Roundup: Jefferson pulls away from frayed West County

Smith registered four kills during her first trip across the front row, and Arcadia Valley started well with a 13-5 lead in game one.

The Knights countered with seven straight points on Pullen’s serve, winning a long rally that ended on a net violation between powerful kills by Roth and Alyssa Wilson.

Farmington moved ahead 22-21 on a return feed to Roth, and converted its third chance at game point with an errant set forced a hitter into the net.

The Lady Tigers dominated game two with Dement notching eight kills. Layton served seven points in a row to establish a 20-8 separation while extending two of those plays with alert defense.

Farmington dropped a couple of fun rallies in game three after Duncan made sprawling saves, and AV took another point after Bone made a remarkable one-armed stop while twisting beyond the back line.

Brogan landed a timely 10-foot spike, and stepped back for an ace that made it 20-14.

Maggie Newstead-Adams picked up 14 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams had 11 points and six assists. Dement ended with four blocks and 26 digs defensively for Arcadia Valley (9-3).