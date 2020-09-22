Roundup: Jefferson pulls away from frayed West County

LEADWOOD – With emotions still raw from a previous week filled with tragedy and sorrow, the West County volleyball team justifiably struggled to operate sharply.
District rival Jefferson conversely served, attacked and blocked at a superlative level, and delivered an expedient 25-21, 25-7 road victory on Monday evening.
Kirstyn Floyd posted five kills on just seven swings, and added seven assists while Emma Breier tallied four kills plus seven blocks for the Blue Jays (5-3).
Barely 24 hours removed from the funeral service of 16-year-old friend and classmate Ethan Bryan, the Lady Bulldogs (3-2) managed to erase a five-point deficit in the opening game.
Dori McRaven registered three of her five kills during a single rotation to square the tally at 14-14. The senior middle also provided two blocks.
Laney Smith scored from the left side to help Jefferson increase a 19-18 edge, and Breier notched a kill and stuff-block on consecutive points between outside kills by Ava Roth and Loyd.
The Blue Jays repeatedly punished West County for single blocking with excellent cross-court placement, and seized upon every passing error or free ball afforded to them in game two.
Loyd added three kills and Payton Siebert supplied two blocks in the stanza, which concluded with Smith serving the final 11 points of the match.
Roth chipped in four kills, and jump-served two aces during an opening 5-0 spurt by the visitors. Breier restored a 14-9 lead after Smith extended a rally with two of her seven digs.
Jefferson was bolstered by 11 assists and six digs from setter Paige Siebert. Mackenzie Rarick added nine points, and libero Macie Waddell brought up five digs.
Peyten Blair collected five kills while Claire Stevens added eight digs and five assists for West County. Jenna Simily had three kills, and equaled Madalyn Herrera with seven service points.
Morgan Simily finished with six digs plus an ace, and Makenzie Roever had five points and four assists.
Arcadia Valley 3. Farmington 2
FARMINGTON – Maddie Dement broke a school record with 41 kills, and was especially unstoppable during the abbreviated fifth game for Arcadia Valley on Monday night.
The all-state senior landed eight attacks in the final stanza, and the Lady Tigers claimed eight of the last 10 points to outlast Farmington 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
Gracee Smith compiled 18 kills, 25 digs and 11 assists in the victory, and served an ace that crawled over the net during a pivotal 5-0 streak.
Sophomore Sammi Layton also shined with 37 assists, 21 digs and 19 service points, and connected on a quick set to Dement at 12-9 in game five after Maggie Newstead-Adams reacted to cover a tipped shot.
Jade Roth powered Farmington with 20 kills, five blocks and eight digs. She solo stuffed a Dement swing to break a 23-23 tie in game four, but Dement returned the favor at 10-9 in the fifth.
Grace Duncan posted 16 kills, 19 digs and two aces, and senior libero Bridget Bone had 27 digs and two aces in defeat. Sophie Pullen added a team-high 26 assists.
Riley Brogan provided eight kills, 11 digs and 10 points for Arcadia Valley, which nearly wrapped up the contest in four despite trailing 16-11.
But the Knights got a key kill from Duncan after Dement and Bone traded three digs each in a dazzling rally. Kaylee Gerwitz followed with two of her nine kills for a 22-17 cushion.
Although a scoring tip by Smith and subsequent Farmington miscue briefly squared the game, Roth angled a clinching swing on second contact after Pullen stopped an AV attack on set point.
Smith registered four kills during her first trip across the front row, and Arcadia Valley started well with a 13-5 lead in game one.
The Knights countered with seven straight points on Pullen’s serve, winning a long rally that ended on a net violation between powerful kills by Roth and Alyssa Wilson.
Farmington moved ahead 22-21 on a return feed to Roth, and converted its third chance at game point with an errant set forced a hitter into the net.
The Lady Tigers dominated game two with Dement notching eight kills. Layton served seven points in a row to establish a 20-8 separation while extending two of those plays with alert defense.
Farmington dropped a couple of fun rallies in game three after Duncan made sprawling saves, and AV took another point after Bone made a remarkable one-armed stop while twisting beyond the back line.
Brogan landed a timely 10-foot spike, and stepped back for an ace that made it 20-14.
Maggie Newstead-Adams picked up 14 digs while Cate Newstead-Adams had 11 points and six assists. Dement ended with four blocks and 26 digs defensively for Arcadia Valley (9-3).
Wilson gave 23 assists and seven kills as a setter and attacker to an ever-changing Knights lineup without at least three main contributors.
Lauren Obenauer chipped in four blocks, and Trista Hampton made eight digs for Farmington (3-6-3).
Valle Catholic 3, St. Vincent 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ella Bertram provided 11 kills and five blocks with power, and Belle Fallert equaled her total of four aces among eight service points for Valle Catholic on Monday night.
Libero Rachel Blum compiled 17 digs plus 14 serve receptions, and notched aces in 14 points as the Lady Warriors rolled past St. Vincent 25-21, 25-8, 25-15.
Riley Siebert knocked down nine kills while Hannah Fowler contributed eight kills and Hailey Weibrecht had six more for Valle Catholic (9-1-1).
Sam Loida totaled 18 assists, 10 points, nine receptions, six digs and three shared blocks. Another setter, Makayla Joggerst, posted 13 assists and 10 digs.
Fallert picked up eight digs, and Mia Weiler chipped in seven more.
TENNIS
North County 9, Windsor 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Singles shutouts by Hanna Politte and Lucy Pace helped the North County girls tennis team defeat Windsor 9-0 and stay unbeaten on Monday.
Lauren Politte, Julianna Farr, Katelynne Jones and Emily Pruneau were also victorious in two matches for the Lady Raiders (8-0).
No. 1 pairing Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte won all seven points of a tiebreaker to complete a sweep of doubles action.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-4
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Mia Steighorst, 8-2
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Payton Raney, 8-0
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Symphony Schodroski, 8-5
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Jade Allen, 8-0
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Miranda Marshall, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Sowa/Schodroski, 9-8 (7-0)
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Steighorst/Peterson, 8-2
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Chaney/Gonzales, 8-5
St. Pius 7, Potosi 2
FESTUS, Mo. – Michelle Whitaker earned the lone singles win for Potosi on Monday as St. Pius prevailed 7-2 in the completion of a match suspended by rain earlier this month.
The teams made it through doubles action despite wet courts on Sept. 2, and St. Pius held a 2-1 lead after Whitaker and partner Sarah Hornsey rallied from 5-2 down to win 9-7.
But two Lady Trojans were unavailable for the rematch due to injury defaults. Caroline Kurzweil, Isabella Barbagallo and Savannah Kraus each prevailed in contested battles for the Lancers.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-5
2. Caroline Kurzweil (SP) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-2
3. Sofia Keene (SP) def. Molly Hamby, injury default
4. Brooke Pesek (SP) def. Emma Hoffmann, injury default
5. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Tori Krebs, 8-5
6. Savannah Kraus (SP) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Stolzer/Kurzweil, 9-7
2. Keene/Barbagallo (SP) def. Hamby/Hoffman, 8-2
3. Pesek/Kraus (SP) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-1
St. Pius 8, Potosi 1
FESTUS, Mo. – Michelle Whitaker topped No. 1 singles opponent Sophia Stolzer 8-3, but St. Pius claimed the other eight matches to dominate an originally scheduled duel 8-1 on Monday.
Caroline Kurzweil and Stozler avenged their previous doubles loss to Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey by taking a two-point victory in a tiebreaker.
Grace Laramore was elevated to the No. 3 singles level, dropping an 8-2 decision, and Hailey Allgier made her varsity debut for the Lady Trojans (4-5).
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-3
2. Caroline Kurzweil (SP) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-3
3. Eleanor Fehlker-Campbell (SP) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2
4. Sofia Keene (SP) def. Tori Krebs, 8-3
5. Brooke Pesek (SP) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-3
6. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Hailey Allgier, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Stolzer/Kurzweil (SP) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 9-8 (7-5)
2. Fehlker-Campbell/Keene (SP) def. Laramore/Krebs, 8-6
3. Pesek/Kraus (SP) def. Littrell/Allgier, 8-2
SOFTBALL
Poplar Bluff 3, Farmington 1
FARMINGTON – Breann Thresher pitched a complete game four-hitter with three strikeouts, and Poplar Bluff scored two unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to edge Farmington 3-1.
Morgan Courtney produced two hits, and Ella Zgaynor added a key RBI hit for the Lady Mules (7-7, 3-1). Thresher finished with three strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Abby Robbins brought in Jayden Tucker with a tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. She fanned two and went the distance while allowing seven hits and three walks.
Makenna LaChance, Courtney Swink and Tucker also singled for Farmington (9-10, 2-2).
