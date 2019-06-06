BONNE TERRE – Heavy rain caused action to be suspended on Wednesday night as Bonne Terre Post 83 threatened to pull away in a Senior Legion home game.
Bonne Terre grabbed a 4-1 lead over the Farmington Post 416 Mudcats when action was halted with two outs and two runners aboard in the bottom of the third inning.
The score was even at 1-1 before the changing weather made its mark. Two infield flies from Karter Kekec and Cody Hubbard landed for singles after being tossed in the swirling wind.
Shelby Lee reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch from Post 416 starter Kam Walter after a passed ball enabled Hubbard to cross the plate.
Walter retired the next two batters ahead of an infield hit and final walk to opposing hurler Carter Dunn, who had allowed one unearned run on no hits through three frames.
Dunn struck out all three batters in the first, but Toby Cash was hit by a pitch before heading home on an errant throw from the catcher in the second.
Devin Seastrand tied the game with a massive solo home run that slammed off the defunct scoreboard well above the 325-foot marker in right-center field.
Mudcats second baseman Kobe Bolin made a spectacular diving catch to his right in the first inning to take a hit away from Hubbard.
A make-up date is still to be determined.
Ste. Genevieve 15, Rock Memorial 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Kyle Roth homered and drove in four runs on Wednesday night to help Ste. Genevieve Post 150 improve to 4-0 in Senior Legion baseball action.
Kellen Blum scattered three hits and struck out three over four innings on the mound, and was bolstered by a nine-run outburst in the second to beat Rock Memorial 15-1.
Tyler Blum notched two RBI with two hits, and Roth finished 2-for-2 overall. Post 150 scored four times in the opening frame.
Chad Donze, Brady Boyer and Grant Staffen added two hits each for Ste. Genevieve.
