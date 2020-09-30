Roundup: Potosi handles Bismarck in sweep

Courtney Swink finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Abby Robbins drove in two with a pair of doubles for the Knights, whose seven-run outburst in the third broke open a previous 6-1 lead.

Davis also doubled while going 3-for-5 overall with three runs scored. The sophomore right-hander compiled 11 strikeouts and allowed an earned run in the abbreviated one-hitter.

Farmington (13-11) jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame. Jayce Jarvis provided a team-high three RBI while matching Makenna LaChance at 2-for-4 plus a double.

McKennah Wallace added two singles, two RBI and three runs scored amid her team’s 17-hit attack. Jayden Tucker touched the plate three times and notched a two-run single.

Elam went 2-for-4 including her solo shot in the fifth.

Jefferson (5-9) suffered its eighth consecutive loss.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Clair Invitational

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls placed fourth out of 10 golf teams during the St. Glair tournament on Wednesday.