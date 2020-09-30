Roundup: Potosi handles Bismarck in sweep

POTOSI – Senior middle hitter Annie McCaul knocked down 10 kills, made five digs and served four aces to power the Potosi volleyball team on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Trojans received 32 assists and three aces from setter Kadence Sadler, and dominated visiting Bismarck 25-10, 25-5, 25-7 in their second match back from a three-week hiatus.
Carley Hampton compiled eight kills plus six digs, and Audrey Neel notched eight kills with a team-high five aces for Potosi (2-3).
Sami Huck recorded 10 digs from the libero position.
Jackson 3, Valle Catholic 1
JACKSON, Mo. – Valle Catholic pushed Jackson to a fourth game on the road, but suffered a 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 defeat on Wednesday night.
Valle Catholic (17-3-2) produced 42 kills in the contest, and 22 of them belonged to senior outside hitter Riley Siebert. She also served two aces.
Sam Loida totaled 34 assists, nine digs and 10 service points. Ella Bertram led with eight blocks, including two solo, and put down six kills.
Rachel Blum finished 13 digs, 11 points and 15 serve receptions while Mia Weiler added two aces, five digs and a team-high 18 receptions.
Hannah Fowler collected five kills and Makayla Joggerst tallied four, along with 13 digs, 17 receptions, five assists and three kills.
Jackson avenged a best-of-three tournament loss to the Lady Warriors from last weekend.
Dexter 2, Arcadia Valley 0
DEXTER, Mo. – Arcadia Valley was defeated 25-20, 25-21 by Dexter in a rescheduled best-of-three set contest on Wednesday evening.
Sophomore setter Sammi Layton posted team-highs with 12 assists and six digs, while Taylor Lorenz and Maggie Newstead-Adams each served four points for the Lady Tigers.
Maddie DeMent finished with nine kills, four blocks and five digs, and Gracee Smith added eight kills with five assists and four digs as Arcadia Valley (11-5) totaled 19 kills as a team.
Riley Brogan chipped in two kills with five digs. Cate Newstead-Adams picked up three digs.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 16, Jefferson 2
FESTUS, Mo. – Sloane Elam and winning pitcher Angelia Davis launched their first home runs of the season on Wednesday as Farmington routed Jefferson 16-2 in five innings.
Courtney Swink finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Abby Robbins drove in two with a pair of doubles for the Knights, whose seven-run outburst in the third broke open a previous 6-1 lead.
Davis also doubled while going 3-for-5 overall with three runs scored. The sophomore right-hander compiled 11 strikeouts and allowed an earned run in the abbreviated one-hitter.
Farmington (13-11) jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame. Jayce Jarvis provided a team-high three RBI while matching Makenna LaChance at 2-for-4 plus a double.
McKennah Wallace added two singles, two RBI and three runs scored amid her team’s 17-hit attack. Jayden Tucker touched the plate three times and notched a two-run single.
Elam went 2-for-4 including her solo shot in the fifth.
Jefferson (5-9) suffered its eighth consecutive loss.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Clair Invitational
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls placed fourth out of 10 golf teams during the St. Glair tournament on Wednesday.
Boston Williams carded a 110 and Addie Taylor scored a 111 to finish 19th and 20th among individuals, for the Dragons.
St. Dominic posted a collective 378 to earn the team title by 14 strokes over runner-up Washington.
