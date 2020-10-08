Roundup: Potosi sweeps; Valle gets past West County

POTOSI – Sophomore Jade Williams served five aces in nine points, and registered five kills to lead the Potosi volleyball team past visiting Salem 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 on Wednesday evening.
Rain Baxter had a team-high three blocks along with five kills, and setter Kadence Sadler produced 30 assists for the Lady Trojans (4-8-1).
Potosi received seven kills from Audrey Neel and six more from Annie McCaul while earning its third 3-0 sweep in a best-of-five match this season.
Sami Huck brought up 14 digs, added two kills and served 14 points with two aces.
Valle Catholic 3, West County 1
LEADWOOD – The West County volleyball team returned from a two-week quarantine, and posed an immediate threat against conference power Valle Catholic.
But the Lady Warriors pulled through in game one, and overcame a rough game three on the road to secure the 26-24, 25-18, 11-25, 25-13 victory on Wednesday night.
Riley Siebert knocked down 10 kills, and equaled defensive specialists Rachel Blum and Sam Loida with four service aces apiece for Valle Catholic (19-3-2, 3-0).
Ella Bertram compiled eight kills and seven blocks, including a pair of solos, and Makayla Joggerst added seven kills plus six digs toward the win.
Loida totaled 26 assists and 11 points, and Hailey Weibrecht supplied six kills and six blocks up front for Valle. Blum starred on the back row with 11 digs, 16 serve receptions and a team-high 21 points.
Sophomore outside hitter Morgan Simily delivered 12 kills with eight digs and two blocks, and unleashed eight aces among 18 points in a breakout effort for West County (3-3, 0-1).
Dori McRaven notched 10 kills and eight digs, and Claire Stevens had 16 points, 12 assists and nine digs as the Lady Bulldogs were bolstered by their big serving.
Madalyn Herrera picked up 19 digs, and Makenzie Roever added 12 assists, 12 points and eight digs for the home team. Jenna Simily made 10 digs and Peyten Blair spiked five kills while both had 13 points.
Valle Catholic got five more kills from Hannah Fowler and five digs from Belle Fallert on the eve of its first-place showdown against Arcadia Valley.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 6, Sikeston 2
SIKESTON, Mo. – Sophomore Angelia Davis homered, doubled and notched three RBI during a strong 4-for-4 performance to pace Farmington over Sikeston 6-2 in the SEMO Conference finale.
Abby Robbins allowed two runs in the second inning, but otherwise cruised through a complete game for the win. She struck out three and walked one while yielding 10 hits.
The Knights surged ahead 3-2 in the third inning, and scratched for another three-run rally in the fifth to create some breathing room. They ended with no defensive errors.
Makenna LaChance singled with two runs scored, and McKennah Wallace added a single and sacrifice fly for Farmington (16-11, 6-2). Robbins reached base twice on a single and walk.
The Knights posted their sixth consecutive win.
De Soto 8, North County 4
BONNE TERRE – Madison Hayes-Gowen had three hits and two RBI, and visiting De Soto capitalized on six North County errors to rally for an 8-4 victory on Wednesday.
Emoy Boyer-Faulkner pitched all seven innings and struck out four to earn the win after the Dragons (5-15) snapped a 4-4 tie on a two-run homer by Trista Grobe in the sixth.
Cheyenne Dickens compiled nine strikeouts and surrendered 13 hits while going the distance in defeat. Three of eight runs allowed were unearned.
North County (5-12) jumped ahead 2-0 after Kylie Moebes singled as the new leadoff batter. Emilie Morgan doubled her home, then scored from second base on an infield hit from Madi Pyeatt.
De Soto grabbed its first lead of 3-2 in the third inning before North County drew even in the home half.
Morgan finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Moebes singled twice for the Lady Raiders. Addie Goggin and Dickens chipped in singles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cuba Invitational
CUBA, Mo. – West County runners finished second, third and fourth among 37 varsity girls Wednesday at the unseasonably warm Cuba Invitational cross country meet.
Alivia Simily (22:50), Sydney Cash (23:18) and Kara Hovick (23:50) crossed the line in succession for the Lady Bulldogs ahead of the upcoming MAAA event in Potosi on Saturday.
Cuba freshman Kaylee Fulliam (21:45) pulled away for a dominant individual title. Janson King (25:39) of Bismarck was 11th and Olivia Ayers (26:43) of St. Paul ended up 16th.
Waynesville was the largest school in the deeper boys’ field, and landed six of the top nine results. Bryan O’Barr (17:30) set the winning pace out of 58 competitors.
Bismarck stacked up third behind Waynesville and Steelville in the team standings as sophomore Tanner Martinez (19:44) surged to 10th place overall.
Jordan Ketcherside (20:29), Daven Miller (21:30) and Gavin Butery (21:48) followed for the Indians.
Rhylin Neal (20:34), Dylan Morrison (21:26) and Mason Nelson (21:39) topped the effort for Kingston, which did not enter standout runner Noah Estes in the race.
SWIMMING
Farmington 91, Poplar Bluff 66
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Farmington boys swim team placed first in six events, including two relays, and defeated Poplar Bluff 91-66 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Knights boasted individual victories from Ari Woodson (50 freestyle), Sam Woodson (100 butterfly), Devon Todaro (100 freestyle) and Robert Monroe (100 backstroke).
Van Kleppe joined Monroe, Woodson and Todaro in the medley relay, and was part of the winning 200 freestyle quartet with Todaro, Woodson and Caleb Speth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!