Roundup: Potosi sweeps; Valle gets past West County

SIKESTON, Mo. – Sophomore Angelia Davis homered, doubled and notched three RBI during a strong 4-for-4 performance to pace Farmington over Sikeston 6-2 in the SEMO Conference finale.

Abby Robbins allowed two runs in the second inning, but otherwise cruised through a complete game for the win. She struck out three and walked one while yielding 10 hits.

The Knights surged ahead 3-2 in the third inning, and scratched for another three-run rally in the fifth to create some breathing room. They ended with no defensive errors.

Makenna LaChance singled with two runs scored, and McKennah Wallace added a single and sacrifice fly for Farmington (16-11, 6-2). Robbins reached base twice on a single and walk.

The Knights posted their sixth consecutive win.

De Soto 8, North County 4

BONNE TERRE – Madison Hayes-Gowen had three hits and two RBI, and visiting De Soto capitalized on six North County errors to rally for an 8-4 victory on Wednesday.