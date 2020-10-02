Roundup: Ste. Gen. edges Farmington in expanded fifth game

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Farmington volleyball team was one swing away from throwing the early MAAA Large-School title chase into upheaval on Thursday night.
But opposing libero Maci Reynolds made two stellar lateral digs in rapid succession, and helped Ste. Genevieve turn two match points aside in an epic five-game thriller.
Fellow senior Marysa Flieg spiked her 15th and 16th kills for the go-ahead and clinching points, and added four blocks as the Dragons prevailed 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 17-15 at home.
Brittney Kreitler established a new school record for career and single-match assists, notching 58 on the night while passing the 1,198 total by 2018 graduate Drue Lalumondier.
She was especially on target with no margin for error. A back-set into an Abby Moore smash knotted game five at 14-14 before a more conventional feed to Dru Koetting made it 15-15.
The decisive stanza featured 14 separate ties through 30 points. Ste. Genevieve (9-1, 2-0) had the only two-point advantage for either side, first at 3-1 following a tipped kill and ensuing block by A.J. Prudent.
Tessa Grass and Moore added solo blocks leading up to a 6-6 deadlock, but Farmington (5-8-3, 1-1) kept hammering away at every opportunity.
Jade Roth painted the back corner, and Alyssa Wilson landed a cross-court try to bring the Knights even at 9-9. Jelena Gray alertly batted a floating return back at the Dragons for a 13-12 lead.
A failed clearing attempt on a free ball handed the Knights a match point, but Reynolds threw herself to the left and extended a fist to stop a middle bullet from Roth.
Koetting earned her match-high 22nd kill later in the preserving rally, and Flieg ended the frantic action when Kreitler’s serve created an overpass.
Reynolds finished a remarkable effort with 42 digs, while Elizabeth Basler added 14, Arie Taylor pitched in 10 and Maya Watts tallied nine more for the Dragons.
Prudent, Grass and Moore each provided eight kills and two blocks. Ste. Gen. secured game four after Reynolds covered a double block and Taylor cleared gently past the surprised opposition at 23-22.
Roth compiled 15 kills plus four blocks, and Gray contributed 12 kills, five blocks and nine digs to power Farmington, which found a groove with crisp ball movement and superb defense in game two.
Grace Duncan dived to reach a roll shot just inches off the surface, and Wilson stopped the next attack with a solo block for a 15-9 lead.
Sophie Pullen somehow punched a deflected spike upward from directly below the net before Wilson struck cross-court to make the margin 22-15.
The Knights carried momentum deep into game three by capitalizing on each Ste. Genevieve miscue and mixing in a variety of attacking angles.
A solo block by senior Lauren Obenauer staked the visitors to a massive 15-5 cushion, but the Dragons erased that difference entirely with a 12-2 spurt in response.
Koetting spiked three kills during an 8-0 service streak for Reynolds, whose two hustling digs preceding a tying shot by Grass at 17-17.
Farmington earned a crucial point at 23-21 as Kaylee Gerwitz kept play alive near the referee’s chair and Roth buried her third swing after being denied by Moore and Taylor. The longest and most scintillating rally of the match arrived two points later and put the Knights ahead 2-1 in sets.
Kreitler used pure instinct to elevate a potential stuff by Roth that was heading straight down. Bridget Bone and Pullen answered with tremendous diving saves when Ste. Genevieve attacked for placement over power, but Taylor chased down another desperate get by Kreitler to clear. The Knights utilized the resulting free ball for a Roth termination.
Bone delivered 25 digs, and Duncan added 16 more plus four kills. Wilson finished with six kills, seven digs and three blocks in defeat.
Jordan Anderson tallied 18 assists with two aces, and Pullen made 13 digs and 11 assists opposite the rotation. Taylor Woods picked up 10 digs and Obenauer had four blocks on defense.
Central 3, North County 1
BONNE TERRE – The Central volleyball team overcame an ankle injury to key senior and four-year varsity starter Liberty Coleman during the second game to defeat North County 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-14 on Thursday.
Kaley Kimball pounded 14 kills and Lizi Marler accounted for 11 to lead the attack. Marler also served a team-high four aces for Central (7-4-3).
Addisyn Casey amassed 41 assists along with 10 digs at setter, and senior libero Jessica Hulsey paced Central defensively with 17 digs.
Olivia Dunn picked up 10 digs and split the six-position duties of Coleman with freshman Khloe Dischbein. The Lady Rebels adjusted collectively to dominate games three and four.
North County (11-8-2) received 10 kills each from Whitney Marler and Emma Gaugel.
Valle Catholic 3, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Callee Naeger knocked down 10 kills, Ella Bertram connected for nine more and Valle Catholic cruised past Bismarck 25-8, 25-8, 25-10 on Thursday.
Rachel Blum served nine aces among 14 points, and made five digs while Sam Loida totaled 26 assists, 11 points and five digs for the Lady Warriors (18-3-2, 2-0).
Riley Siebert notched six kills and Hailey Weibrecht added five. Hannah Fowler pitched in four kills plus six assists, and Ade Weiler joined the attack with two kills and four digs.
Emma Christine, Makayla Joggerst, Macy Wolk, Mia Weiler and Siebert each served two aces. Christine and Joggerst also spiked three kills apiece.
Fredericktown 3, Potosi 0
FREDERICKTOWN – A 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 home sweep of Potosi gave Fredericktown its third victory in four matches on Thursday night.
Audrey Neel totaled nine kills and two aces, and Kadence Sadler made 21 assists while serving two aces of her own for Potosi (2-4, 0-2).
Annie McCaul finished with six kills, while Carley Hampton added five kills and six digs.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 10, Festus 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman Jayce Jarvis produced four RBI, scored two runs, stole two bases and doubled during a 2-for-3 effort as Farmington notched its fourth straight victory on Thursday.
Abby Robbins pitched a 1-hitter while recording six strikeouts over six shutout innings, and scored four times offensively in a 10-0 triumph over Festus.
McKennah Wallace finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Knights (14-11), who grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Jayden Tucker doubled and went 2-for-4 to equal Angelia Davis, who scored two runs. Shelby Bowling provided an RBI hit, and Sloane Elam singled.
Hunter Ellsworth doubled for the lone Festus hit.
