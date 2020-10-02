Roundup: Ste. Gen. edges Farmington in expanded fifth game

Sophie Pullen somehow punched a deflected spike upward from directly below the net before Wilson struck cross-court to make the margin 22-15.

The Knights carried momentum deep into game three by capitalizing on each Ste. Genevieve miscue and mixing in a variety of attacking angles.

A solo block by senior Lauren Obenauer staked the visitors to a massive 15-5 cushion, but the Dragons erased that difference entirely with a 12-2 spurt in response.

Koetting spiked three kills during an 8-0 service streak for Reynolds, whose two hustling digs preceding a tying shot by Grass at 17-17.

Farmington earned a crucial point at 23-21 as Kaylee Gerwitz kept play alive near the referee’s chair and Roth buried her third swing after being denied by Moore and Taylor. The longest and most scintillating rally of the match arrived two points later and put the Knights ahead 2-1 in sets.