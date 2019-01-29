West County 78, Valley 20
CALEDONIA – West County allowed just one field goal to Valley in the first half, and clinched a share of its first MAAA Small-School girls basketball title since 2012 with a 78-20 triumph on Monday night.
Dori McRaven scored 10 of her game-high 14 points during the second quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs (16-2, 4-0) cruised to a 49-6 separation by halftime.
Emma Porterfield finished with 13 points, and sank the lone 3-pointer for West County, which was 13-of-17 at the free-throw line.
Senior forwards Jordan Stevens and Cheyenne Young contributed 10 points each as the Lady Bulldogs secured their 13th straight win.
Becca Williams tallied nine points for Valley (7-11, 1-3).
Ste. Genevieve 54, Fredericktown 26
FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve will keep the first conference title in program history all to itself after completing an unbeaten run through the MAAA Large-School schedule.
Sydney Bumgardaner netted 12 points, and the Dragons topped Fredericktown 54-26 to register their seventh consecutive victory.
Marysa Flieg finished with 11 points, and struck twice from the perimeter in the opening quarter. Ste. Genevieve (14-3, 5-0) bolted to a 38-14 halftime lead.
Jennifer Humbolt added nine points, and Abby Moore chipped in seven for the Dragons, who have all but secured the top seed for the MAAA Tournament.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd had a game-high 14 points, and Mallory Mathes scored six to lead Fredericktown (3-14, 0-5).
Potosi 59, Farmington 45
FARMINGTON – Junior forward Olivia Coleman scored 18 points and made 7-of-8 free throws to help Potosi earn a 59-45 victory over longtime nemesis Farmington.
Senior guard Peyton Blair added 14 points, and Jayleen Like produced 10 points with four steals off the bench as the Lady Trojans (6-12, 2-3) forced 27 turnovers in the win.
Potosi opened the contest on an 8-0 outburst as Cameryn Yount hit a cutting layup before assisting consecutive 3-pointers by Blair and Coleman.
Like earned seven separate trips to the stripe in the first half, and began the second quarter by splitting two defenders for a layup and 19-4 advantage.
The Knights (7-10, 1-3) missed their first 11 shots from the field and waited nearly 9 ½ minutes before getting their first basket from senior center Baylee Gilliam.
Olivia Busse sank a second-chance triple for Farmington, but Like answered with a driving layup that helped restore a 37-21 lead for the Lady Trojans.
Coleman countered baskets by Gilliam and Sophia White early in the third quarter, but Farmington mounted a rally through its bench to briefly draw within single digits.
Abi Cassimatis, Emma Gerstner and Brianna Speakar scored in succession to make it 38-29, but Potosi received a timely 3-pointer from freshman Carley Hampton off an inbounds pass.
Blair drilled her second triple of the game in the fourth quarter, and Yount drove the length of the floor to convert a 3-point play at 54-36 after making a steal with 4:45 remaining.
Yount finished with five assists and equaled Hampton with seven points each. Ally Coleman added four assists and three steals before fouling out for Potosi.
White totaled nine points on three perimeter shots, and Gilliam compiled nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Farmington.
McKenna Moore chipped in seven points and Kaylee Wooldridge grabbed six rebounds. Macey Pauls played only the first minute of her Senior Night while nursing an injury.
Arcadia Valley 63, Valle Catholic 38
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore Gracee Smith blistered the nets for 28 points, and Arcadia Valley downed Valle Catholic 63-38 for second place in the MAAA Small-School division.
Katie Whited tallied nine of her 13 points during the second quarter, and the Lady Tigers (11-6, 3-1) surged to leads of 17-4 through one quarter and 37-12 at halftime.
Josie Landrum added 10 points in the victory as Arcadia Valley made 9-of-14 free throws.
Valle Catholic (8-10, 3-2) was paced by Hannah Fowler with nine points. Riley Siebert ended with seven, and Mia Weiler chipped in six more.
St. Paul 39, Crystal City 29
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – St. Paul surrendered only two points during the fourth quarter, and emerged with a 39-29 road victory at Crystal City.
Hailey Debert scored seven points, and played a key defensive role along the perimeter for the Giants (6-14), who outscored the home team 12-2 over the last eight minutes.
Kailey Kreig paced Crystal City with 15 points on five connections from beyond the arc. The game was tied 19-19 at halftime and 27-27 through three quarters.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Crystal City 91, St. Paul 54
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Drew Richardson scored 19 points to lead a quartet of Crystal City players in double figures during a 91-54 blitzing of St. Paul in boys basketball action.
Donovan Tullock added 15 points while Connor Lowe had 12 and Griffin Morris pitched in 10. The host Hornets shot 57 percent from the field and led 49-27 at intermission.
Gabe Ayers shared game-high honors with 19 points for St. Paul (6-16).
WRESTLING
North County Triangular
BONNE TERRE – Jordan Borseth recorded falls in each of his two bouts on Monday as the North County wrestling team defeated Principia 61-18 and Wright City 70-12 in a home tri-match.
Bobby Moore (160) also collected a pin against Principia while the Raiders picked up forfeits in seven weight divisions.
Dalton Gullett (170) prevailed 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker, and Anthony Wilson (152) earned a 14-5 major decision.
Kyle Cresswell (145), Jase Odle (182) and Wilson prevailed in the first period against Wright City, which surrendered 36 points from six open classes.
Jaxon Nash (285) and Borseth (138) produced additional falls, and David Coroama (113) rolled to a 17-8 major decision for North County.
The Raiders will travel to Central in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
North County 61, Principia 18
106 – Cody White (NC) win by forfeit
113 – David Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) win by forfeit
132 – Chris Singleton (NC) win by forfeit
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Noah Buitron, 0:42
145 – Garrett Sheets (P) fall Kyle Cresswell, 0:34
152 – Anthony Wilson (NC) maj dec Jacob Warrick, 14-5
160 – Bobby Moore (NC) fall Herman Trout, 3:09
170 – Dalton Gullett (NC) dec Stevie Keyes, 3-2 UTB
182 – Jase Odle (NC) win by forfeit
195 – Alex Reyes (P) fall Austin Carver, 3:18
220 – Oliver Ostenberg (P) fall Stevie Pryor, 1:58
285 – Jaxon Nash (NC) win by forfeit
North County 70, Wright City 12
106 – Cody White (NC) win by forfeit
113 – David Coroama (NC) maj dec Damien Barfield, 17-8
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) win by forfeit
132 – Chris Singleton (NC) win by forfeit
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Bobby Ulloa, 3:26
145 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Curtis Hunter, 1:26
152 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Brock Molitor, 1:30
160 – Bobby Moore (NC) win by forfeit
170 – Dalton Gullett (NC) win by forfeit
182 – Jase Odle (NC) fall Donavan Holmes, 1:42
195 – Derrick Taylor (WC) fall Austin Carver, 5:31
220 – Evan Bartlett (WC) fall Stevie Pryor, 3:35
285 – Jaxon Nash (NC) fall Riley Shive, 5:13
