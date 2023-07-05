Dylan Coleman is back for his second stint in the big leagues.

The Kansas City Royals recalled the hard-throwing right-hander and Potosi native to the MLB roster from AAA affiliate Omaha prior to a game Wednesday at division rival Minnesota.

Coleman was promptly summoned to pitch the eighth inning, and allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in a 5-0 loss to the Twins.

The roster spot became available when struggling Kansas City placed veteran hurler Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder tendonitis.

Coleman last appeared for the Royals on April 10 before being assigned to Omaha after yielding 10 runs in five innings over five games.

His MLB debut occurred Sept. 21, 2021 against Cleveland. Coleman delivered a strong first full season in 2022, posting a 5-2 record and 2.78 ERA.

Opposing batters were limited to a .194 average last year against Coleman, who compiled 71 strikeouts and 37 walks over 68 innings.

Kansas City carried a 25-62 record into action on Thursday, just ½ game ahead of Oakland for the worst mark in the majors.