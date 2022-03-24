Ruble tackling two sports at Fontbonne

Farmington High School senior J.P. Ruble recently finalized a commitment to play NCAA Division III golf and basketball while continuing his education at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Ruble led the Knights in assists and steals while averaging just above 10 points per game this past season as a Second Team all-conference point guard. He also achieved all-MAAA golf honors last year while helping Farmington win the regular-season title. Also seated are his mother Misty Ruble and father Matt Ruble. Standing, from left, are Farmington head boys basketball coach Garrett Callahan, assistant basketball coach Christopher Joseph and head golf coach Brad Downs.