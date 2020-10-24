Runners tune up ahead of districts

DEXTER, Mo. – Lyndan Gruenke followed up his recent victory in Farmington by placing second overall at the Dexter Invitational cross country meet on Saturday afternoon.
The Fredericktown junior clocked a 5K time of 17:19 on the soft surface, trailing only Poplar Bluff senior star Jaden Deaton (16:40) across the finish line.
Gruenke took second in the MAAA two weeks ago in Potosi, then broke his own school record of 16:55 by setting the top pace at Engler Park.
Valle Catholic opted to send its varsity girls to Dexter, but entered only a junior varsity boys squad on a course turned muddy in spots by recent heavy rain.
Sophomore Josef Flieg, who usually competes at the varsity level, registered the fastest mark among JV boys at 18:59 for the Warriors. He would have carried the 19th-best varsity effort.
Junior Camryn Basler (22:16) was sixth overall for varsity girls, and helped Valle Catholic secure the best collective score of four teams at the Class 1-2 level.
Senior teammates Nicole Valle (22:37) and Rachel Valle (22:53) further powered the Lady Warriors, who will compete in Class 1, District 2 after winning last year’s Class 2, District 1 title.
Farmington withheld its usual varsity lineups from the event, instead having those runners focus on the Class 4, District 1 contest next weekend at Arnold City Park.
Aiden Moriarty (23:12) placed 16th among girls for the Knights. Freshman Evan Fuller (19:58) and senior Lucas Colligan (20:03) paced the Farmington boys.
Fredericktown junior Ava Laut (22:40) highlighted the Fredericktown girls by surging into 10th position.
The top 20 runners in each division earned medals. Elijah Vance (19:21) narrowly missed the boys’ cut in 21st for the Blackcats.
Jackson sophomore Sadie Middleton (21:14) was crowned girls champion.
