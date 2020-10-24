 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Runners tune up ahead of districts
0 comments

Runners tune up ahead of districts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cross Country

Fredericktown junior Ava Laut runs toward the finish line during the girls varsity race at Farmington Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

DEXTER, Mo. – Lyndan Gruenke followed up his recent victory in Farmington by placing second overall at the Dexter Invitational cross country meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Fredericktown junior clocked a 5K time of 17:19 on the soft surface, trailing only Poplar Bluff senior star Jaden Deaton (16:40) across the finish line.

Gruenke took second in the MAAA two weeks ago in Potosi, then broke his own school record of 16:55 by setting the top pace at Engler Park.

Valle Catholic opted to send its varsity girls to Dexter, but entered only a junior varsity boys squad on a course turned muddy in spots by recent heavy rain.

Sophomore Josef Flieg, who usually competes at the varsity level, registered the fastest mark among JV boys at 18:59 for the Warriors. He would have carried the 19th-best varsity effort.

Junior Camryn Basler (22:16) was sixth overall for varsity girls, and helped Valle Catholic secure the best collective score of four teams at the Class 1-2 level.

Senior teammates Nicole Valle (22:37) and Rachel Valle (22:53) further powered the Lady Warriors, who will compete in Class 1, District 2 after winning last year’s Class 2, District 1 title.

Farmington withheld its usual varsity lineups from the event, instead having those runners focus on the Class 4, District 1 contest next weekend at Arnold City Park.

Aiden Moriarty (23:12) placed 16th among girls for the Knights. Freshman Evan Fuller (19:58) and senior Lucas Colligan (20:03) paced the Farmington boys.

Fredericktown junior Ava Laut (22:40) highlighted the Fredericktown girls by surging into 10th position.

The top 20 runners in each division earned medals. Elijah Vance (19:21) narrowly missed the boys’ cut in 21st for the Blackcats.

Jackson sophomore Sadie Middleton (21:14) was crowned girls champion.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News