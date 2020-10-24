Runners tune up ahead of districts

DEXTER, Mo. – Lyndan Gruenke followed up his recent victory in Farmington by placing second overall at the Dexter Invitational cross country meet on Saturday afternoon.

The Fredericktown junior clocked a 5K time of 17:19 on the soft surface, trailing only Poplar Bluff senior star Jaden Deaton (16:40) across the finish line.

Gruenke took second in the MAAA two weeks ago in Potosi, then broke his own school record of 16:55 by setting the top pace at Engler Park.

Valle Catholic opted to send its varsity girls to Dexter, but entered only a junior varsity boys squad on a course turned muddy in spots by recent heavy rain.

Sophomore Josef Flieg, who usually competes at the varsity level, registered the fastest mark among JV boys at 18:59 for the Warriors. He would have carried the 19th-best varsity effort.

Junior Camryn Basler (22:16) was sixth overall for varsity girls, and helped Valle Catholic secure the best collective score of four teams at the Class 1-2 level.