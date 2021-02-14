Saturday Basketball: Central girls execute late to withstand South Iron

PARK HILLS – The Central girls encountered danger Saturday after watching South Iron outhustle them for consecutive offensive rebounds on missed free throws in the fourth quarter.

But all-state senior Sophia Horton used her strength to answer with two determined baskets, and the Lady Rebels got a huge defensive stop in the closing moments to prevail 56-52 at Mineral Area College.

The battle of state-ranked teams unfolded less than 24 hours after being scheduled once the decision was made on Friday to officially cancel the final three rounds of the delayed MAAA Tournament.

Central (16-3) certainly showed some rust after remaining idle for more than a week due to inclement weather, but closed the game on a 14-6 run and connected on 14-of-17 from the line.

Horton finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaley Kimball posted her own double-double for the Lady Rebels with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Kimball received an entry pass between two defenders, and dropped in a 5-foot shot to eclipse 1,000 career points during the second quarter.