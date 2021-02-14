Saturday Basketball: Central girls execute late to withstand South Iron

PARK HILLS – The Central girls encountered danger Saturday after watching South Iron outhustle them for consecutive offensive rebounds on missed free throws in the fourth quarter.
But all-state senior Sophia Horton used her strength to answer with two determined baskets, and the Lady Rebels got a huge defensive stop in the closing moments to prevail 56-52 at Mineral Area College.
The battle of state-ranked teams unfolded less than 24 hours after being scheduled once the decision was made on Friday to officially cancel the final three rounds of the delayed MAAA Tournament.
Central (16-3) certainly showed some rust after remaining idle for more than a week due to inclement weather, but closed the game on a 14-6 run and connected on 14-of-17 from the line.
Horton finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaley Kimball posted her own double-double for the Lady Rebels with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Kimball received an entry pass between two defenders, and dropped in a 5-foot shot to eclipse 1,000 career points during the second quarter.
That field goal brought Central within 23-22 after South Iron (14-4) assumed its largest lead of seven on consecutive 3-pointers by freshman guard Anna Parker off the bench.
Sophomore point guard Madison Ayers shined with a game-high 27 points plus four steals, and the Lady Panthers were in favorable position while committing just one second-half turnover.
Ayers crashed into defender Aubree Eaton and coaxed the blocking call on a 3-point play as the fourth quarter commenced, then zipped a diagonal pass from midcourt to Drew Gayle for a 44-42 edge.
Horton managed to muscle in a shot that was partially blocked on second effort in midair, then added an aggressive layup to forge a 46-46 tie.
The Lady Rebels were then bolstered by go-ahead baskets from freshmen Kinley Norris and Khloe Dischbein, the second of which made it 50-48 with 1:47 remaining.
Ayers immediately came back with a slashing layup, but Kimball split two ensuing free throws and sank another pair for a 53-50 edge after Gayle left her baseline look short.
South Iron had possession down two with 18 seconds left, but Enzley Dinkins bobbled a pass across the lane from Ayers, whose rushed layup missed after gathering the loose ball in traffic.
Horton controlled the defensive carom, and swished two free throws with five-tenths showing on the clock to seal the victory.
Ayers struck from long range after Allecia Cornell attacked for a layup, and South Iron jumped ahead 17-11 late in the first quarter.
Norris nailed a tying 3-pointer – her second of the game – and Eaton found a seam through the paint to give the Lady Rebels a 29-27 halftime lead after Jessica Hulsey saved the possession with a rebound.
Eaton fouled out on an attempted sideline trap, but not before equaling Norris with eight points in the win. Dischbein supplied six points and four assists.
South Iron will be the top seeded in Class 1, District 3 while pursuing a repeat trip to the final four.
Steelville 47, Ste. Genevieve 44
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Sydney Booker surged past 1,500 career points, and Steelville rallied in the fourth quarter on Saturday to defeat visiting Ste. Genevieve 47-44.
The Cardinals avenged a loss from the Central Christmas Tournament, and snapped an 11-game win streak for the Dragons after the teams agreed to meet on short notice.
Booker finished with 15 points for the contest, and Alyssa Church added 11 for Steelville (18-5).
Maci Reynolds shared game-high honors with 15 points, and Abby Moore provided 10 to pace Ste. Genevieve (15-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 69, Jefferson 58
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog continued his superb senior season with 24 points, and Valle Catholic returned to the win column by outlasting Jefferson 69-58 during its home finale on Saturday.
The Warriors finished with four players in double figures, and established a 36-28 halftime lead before holding off the Blue Jays.
Aiden Heberlie finished with 13 points while Sam Drury added 12 and Chase Fallert netted 11 more for Valle Catholic (15-8), which sank 17-of-24 free throws.
Daylen Whitener had 13 points to lead Jefferson (11-11). Colton Richardson and Colby Ott each drained three 3-pointers while netting 11 and nine points, respectively.
Grandview 50, St. Paul 48
WARE, Mo. – St. Paul returned to action after a hiatus of more than a week, and dropped a narrow 50-48 outcome in overtime to Grandview on Saturday.
Grandview (3-17) jumped in front 20-15 after one quarter, and snapped an eight-game losing streak. The contest was tied 46-46 through regulation.
Eric O’Brien scored 13 points, and Levi Lalonde netted 12 points while matching David Creath with 14 rebounds for the Eagles, who overcame a rough 4-of-25 showing from 3-point range.
DeVontae Minor paced the Giants (7-13) in defeat with a game-high 19 points. Lane Falch added 10 points and Garrett Dempsey chipped in nine.