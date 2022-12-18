Saturday Basketball: Farmington girls deal first loss to St. Vincent

PARK HILLS – A questionable third foul call and 4 ½ resulting minutes on the bench could not prevent Farmington senior Jade Roth from joining exclusive company on Saturday.

The three-sport star secured a solid double-double, and moved past 1,000 career points during the final minute of a 51-36 victory over previously unbeaten St. Vincent at the Rotary Shootout.

Roth caused a matchup problem for the Indians with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Knights delivered another stellar defensive effort.

Skylar Sweeney drained a couple of key 3-pointers with Roth resting, and tallied 16 points after connecting four times overall from long range.

Farmington (9-2) played its fourth game of the week after three straight tight battles across the state in the Lady Mustangs Classic at McDonald County.

St. Vincent (7-1) shredded North County on Wednesday night, and offered a solid test for the Knights with athletic sophomore Allie Patrick and freshman Lana Adams heading the attack.

But the spacing and length of the trapping Farmington pressure ruled a pivotal second quarter that concluded in a 13-4 scoring disparity.

Grace Duncan jumped a couple of passes toward the sideline to compile seven points, three steals and three assists overall. Anna McKinney sparked fast breaks with six assists and three steals.

Farmington ended the opening period with an 11-9 edge, but received a break when opposing guard Haley Emmendorfer was whistled for her third foul on a rebound as time expired.

Sweeney drilled a 3-pointer after Roth showed touch on a spinning bank shot to highlight a 7-0 spurt. McKinney turned an aggressive drive into free throws for a 24-13 halftime advantage.

Roth converted a pair of 3-point plays out of the break on a pass across the lane from Duncan and a baseline inbound lob from McKinney.

St. Vincent defended well along the perimeter during long possessions to stay close. Patrick showed her explosive skill off the dribble with strong baseline drives to finish with 17 points.

She slashed through a crease on the left side to make it 36-24, but the Knights answered when Duncan made a steal and coasted in for a layup.

The Indians made their closest approach at 38-29 on a triple by Emmendorfer to begin the fourth. Roth took over down the stretch with help from another Sweeney three.

Roth caught entry passes within five feet of the basket against solo defenders for three late baskets, and reached her milestone two months after achieving 1,000 career kills for the FHS volleyball program.

Shelby Bowling had the lone field goal off the Farmington bench with a first-quarter putback. Junior guard and key shooter Brynn Johnson was out of the lineup due to injury.

Adams was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, and provided eight points for St. Vincent, which committed three more turnovers after having nine at halftime.

Central 75, Warrenton 37

PARK HILLS – No matter the lineup combination, the Central girls were buzzing around the court and overwhelming Warrenton at Sechrest Fieldhouse on Saturday morning.

The state-ranked Lady Rebels unofficially forced 30 turnovers, and watched 10 different players score before halftime of a 75-37 blowout at the Rotary Shootout.

Khloe Dischbein used a number of aggressive drives to induce contact, and tallied a game-high 12 points while sinking 10-of-14 free throws for Central (7-1).

Sydney Miles thrived off the bench with 10 points to equal senior forward Halle Richardson, and Allysa O’Connor shined with seven assists and four steals by the midway mark of the third quarter.

Taylor O’Connor and Kinley Norris added nine points each toward the win. Courtney Dortch chipped in seven while also drawing two offensive fouls, and Madison Dunn had six points with three assists.

Norris hit a pull-up jumper and driving layup on consecutive possessions with a Central steal in between, and Allysa O’Connor fired an accurate 50-foot outlet to Richardson for her second field goal.

The Lady Rebels went deep into their bench early, and never missed a beat once their second wave of defenders continued to pester opposing guards.

Dunn nailed a 3-pointer off crisp passing, and her squad capped the first quarter with an 18-0 scoring run to establish a 23-3 advantage.

Warrenton (3-4) began with nine players in uniform, and encountered early foul trouble when starting guard Isabel Benke picked up her third foul midway through the second stanza.

By that juncture, Dischbein had already earned a fifth trip to the charity stripe, and Norris converted an offensive rebound on a left-handed finish to make it 39-7.

Miles scored on a backdoor cut with the assist to Dunn moments later, and sophomore Aniston Mapes drilled a 13-foot runner while splitting the defense to help the halftime margin reach 50-12.

Warrenton generated some quality looks through its forwards from there, and received 11 points from Sophi Mueller along with 10 from Zoe Klaus.

But the damage had already been done. Dortch completed a 3-point play to keep Central rolling, then found Miles for a mid-range jumper off a smooth ball fake at 64-19 in the third quarter.

Kendall Taylor added seven second-half points for the Warriors.

Central is idle for nine days until its first-round Christmas Tournament clash with Ste. Genevieve.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington 77, Fox 49

PARK HILLS – Unselfish passing and careful shot selection helped the Farmington offense break out in impressive fashion at the Rotary Shootout.

After being held to 60 points or less in six previous games – much lower in some cases – the Knights committed only three first-half turnovers Saturday and rolled past Fox 77-49.

Sophomore guard Logan Schaupert connected six times from beyond the arc, and finished with 23 points and four assists as Farmington (2-5) never trailed.

Justus Boyer deflected an inbounds pass before Cannon Roth scored on a double-clutch shot at the doorstep, then nailed a 3-pointer to highlight an 11-2 start.

Fox (2-5) relied heavily on forward Kyle Gast to create scoring chances. He drained several tough mid-range shots while amassing 22 points in defeat.

The Knights consistently found the open man and cashed in. Max Lemonds and Schaupert struck from long range on consecutive possessions as the first quarter ended in a 20-12 spread.

Junior guard Seigo Platchek slashes to the rim for a conventional 3-point play in the second. Farmington answered with a pinpoint pass from Schaupert to a cutting Boyer for a high-percentage finish.

Roth bumped the advantage to 32-18 on a follow while totaling 11 points and seven rebounds overall. Schaupert beat the halftime buzzer by rattling in a 23-foot turnaround heave for a 40-25 lead.

The parade of deep daggers continued into the second half. Schaupert added two more triples, and Lemonds did likewise to end with nine points as Farmington collectively sank 13.

Gast retaliated with two 3-pointers along the right side to bring the Warriors within 49-38. The margin never returned to single digits.

Cooper Tripp landed a jumper as the third quarter expired for a 54-41 separation. The Knights went on to outscore Fox 23-8 during the fourth.

Boyer added two more baskets in the lane to finish with 15 points. Braydon Berry battled for a team-high eight rebounds.

Platchek had 10 points for the Warriors.

Potosi 67, West County 58

PARK HILLS – Potosi regrouped from a slow start after a 9 a.m. tipoff on Saturday, and defeated West County 67-58 at the Rotary Shootout for its fifth consecutive win.

Carter Whitley swung momentum toward the Trojans by attacking the basket, and compiled 31 points with four steals while converting 8-of-8 free throws.

Malachi Sansegraw provided 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Potosi (7-1) maintained an edge after beginning the third quarter on a 13-4 run.

Whitley assisted a layup by Ty Mills off broken pressure, and their roles were reversed following a turnover as a transition layup propelled Potosi to a 40-30 advantage.

West County (5-3), which knocked off previously unbeaten Steelville on Wednesday, had its comeback hopes thwarted by costly turnovers.

A 3-pointer by Caden Merrill and basket by Jaxon Campbell off a steal reduced the margin, eventually to 61-54. Garrisson Turner added a couple of driving layups down the stretch.

But the Trojans answered when Mills and Whitley had perfect trips to the stripe. Gabe Brawley matched Mills with seven points each in the victory.

Turner had a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs. Chasten Horton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds while Merrill contributed nine points.

Sophomore guard Ty Harlow tallied nine points and dished out seven assists. West County clicked early as six different players scored in the first quarter.

Levi Hale broke ahead of the pack and converted a 3-point play. Harlow made a steal near midcourt and connected from long range off the return pass to prompt a Potosi timeout.

Horton answered a 3-point play by Sansegraw with a putback at 15-7, but Potosi began to execute more sharply before the first quarter concluded.

Whitley finished a low post feed from reserve forward J.T. Cross to regain the lead. He nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 21-17.

After Harlow struck for a second time from beyond the arc, Potosi got back-to-back runners in the lane from Mills and Whitley for a 27-26 halftime edge.

North County 70, De Soto 47

PARK HILLS – Andrew Civey posted a double-double by halftime, Layne Wigger scorched the nets in the third quarter, and North County handled De Soto 70-47 at the Rotary Shootout on Saturday.

The Raiders surged ahead 12-0 more than five minutes into the game, and wisely exploited the power of Civey through entry passes and second chances in the low post.

Civey compiled 24 points and 16 rebounds, and capped the opening run with a putback and layup. He beat the buzzer after grabbing another carom to restore a 16-6 lead.

His double-double was achieved after cleaning up a missed shot at 28-10, and two consecutive baskets extended a 36-19 halftime advantage for North County (4-4).

Wigger quickly produced 13 of his 21 points inside a seven-minute stretch, highlighted by a couple of pull-up jumpers. He followed a 3-pointer with an immediate steal and runner at 55-36.

Jobe Smith and Kooper Kekec also scored off turnovers after intermission while providing eight and seven points, respectively, for the Raiders, who drew three charging fouls defensively.

Aidyn Mitchell knocked down a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and paced De Soto (3-7) with 13 overall. Drew Hardin finished with eight points.

Wigger rolled in a short jumper to close that stanza at 59-38, and freshman Landon Carroll added a steal and conventional 3-point play down the stretch for the Raiders.

Valle Catholic 38, Chester (Ill.) 35

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Chase Fallert buried seven 3-point shots, and embarked upon a personal 9-0 scoring run over the last 3:45 as Valle Catholic rallied past Chester (Ill.) 38-35 on Saturday.

Fallert finished with 23 points overall, and drilled the go-ahead triple with 10 seconds remaining from the corner after the Yellow Jackets committed a traveling violation.

Neither squad gained much separation until Chester grabbed a 35-29 lead on a layup with 3:31 to play. Fallert answered with a 3-pointer, then sank a tying shot after stealing an inbounds pass.

Harry Oliver chipped in seven points for Valle Catholic (4-1), which carried an 18-17 lead and entered the final stanza in front 28-27.

Gavin Schroeder tallied eight points for Chester, and missed a possible tying three at the final buzzer.

Ste. Genevieve 56, Red Bud (Ill.) 46

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ricky Hunter sank four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 on Saturday as Ste. Genevieve topped Red Bud (Ill.) 56-46 in the Border War Shootout.

Tucker Reed finished with 14 points, and Ste. Genevieve (6-1) posted leads of 13-8 through one quarter and 26-18 at halftime. Aiden Boyer totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Trent Stemberg paced Red Bud with 14 points. Devin Hull and Owen Liefer chipped in eight each.

Leopold 47, St. Paul 44

LEOPOLD, Mo. – The St. Paul boys dropped a second tight battle in 24 hours, as host Leopold pulled out a 47-44 win on Saturday afternoon.

Brett Peak scored 15 points, and DeVontae Minor had 10 for St. Paul (1-8).

The Giants will play their third contest in four nights at home against Bourbon on Monday.