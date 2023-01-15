Saturday Hoops: Gateway Legacy pushes way past West County

PARK HILLS – The West County offense never found a sustained rhythm on Saturday after starting 1-of-9 from the field against aggressive Gateway Legacy.

The Lions were mired in serious foul trouble from the outset, but continued to play physical defense and capped a 48-42 upset on a neutral court at Mineral Area College.

Shaili Betts scored 12 of her 16 points after halftime, and collected 15 rebounds for a double-double as Gateway Legacy was bolstered by a strong effort on the offensive glass.

West County (13-3) successfully drew 15 fouls, converted 16-of-24 free throws and forced 14 turnovers during a disjointed first half, but took a modest 22-19 lead into the locker room.

Although Gracie Wright extended the margin to five on a steal and full-court dribble for a layup, the Lady Bulldogs could not overcome their widespread shooting woes.

More contact was permitted as the action transpired, and Gateway Legacy seized momentum with a steady 16-4 response despite having one starter with four personal fouls and two others with three.

Betts netted two putbacks during the run, and Miciah Johnson sank a 3-pointer before putting her team ahead 35-28 off broken pressure.

West County looked inside for baskets by Wright and Alexis Hedgcorth, trimming the difference to 35-33 as the third quarter ended.

Betts opened the fourth by scoring on a three-shot possession, however, and Johnson made it 42-33 in transition after the Lady Bulldogs wanted a whistle at the opposite end.

Alivia Simily hit the only 3-pointer for West County with 2:08 to play at 44-38, but the state-ranked Lady Bulldogs could not secure a loose ball on the ensuing inbounds trap.

Johnson finished with 10 points while Jayla Kirksey and Salome Amaya added six each in the victory. The first quarter ended in a 9-9 tie after Betts netted another putback.

Simily regained the lead on a 3-point play after taking a baseline feed from Bailey Skiles, and made 7-of-9 free throws while pacing West County with 14 points and three assists.

Hedgcorth added nine points with six rebounds, and Wright made four steals while equaling Skiles with eight points each.

Central 62, Dexter 44

JACKSON, Mo. – Allysa O’Connor scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter, and Central eased past Dexter 62-44 at the Jackson Showcase event on Saturday.

Ten players contributed points for the Lady Rebels, who carried a comfortable 40-24 halftime lead and made 10-of-16 free throws as a team.

Khloe Dischbein finished with nine points while Kinley Norris had seven. Taylor O’Connor and Grace Populis chipped in six each.

Caitlin Giles equaled top scoring honors with 17 points for Dexter (10-6). Madison Glaus and Katelyn Nichols finished with eight apiece.

Central takes a five-game win streak into a first-place conference clash with Farmington on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lovejoy (Ill.) 61, Valle Catholic 54

CHESTER, Ill. – Lovejoy (Ill.) outscored Valle Catholic 20-8 in the third quarter, and claimed fifth place at the Chester Invitational Tournament with a 61-54 victory on Saturday.

Senior guard Pierre Lucas scored a game-high 24 points while Michael McCallum added 15 and Shantez Holliday provided 13 for the Wildcats (9-7).

Valle Catholic (8-5) built leads of 19-14 through one quarter and 34-30 at halftime, but struggled from the perimeter from there and finished the event four spots below its original No. 2 seed.

Chase Fallert netted 15 of his 17 points prior to intermission to pace the Warriors, who were collectively 10-of-14 from the line.

Harry Oliver finished with 14 points, and Clayton Drury had eight in defeat.