Saturday Hoops: Tournament host Valley pulls away from St. Paul

CALEDONIA – Senior guard Colby Maxwell and junior forward K.J. Tiefenauer were forces on the boards for Valley in another physical boys basketball battle with St. Paul on Saturday night.

Sophomore guard Kaiden Dickey provided a vital spark at both ends of the floor in the second half, and the sixth-seeded Vikings prevailed 70-50 in the opening round of the Valley Tournament.

Valley coaxed the Giants into a series of rushed shots while allowing no second chances during a five-minute stretch, and capped the third quarter with a key 8-0 run.

Maxwell picked up his fourth foul with 6:29 to play, but remained on the court to finish with 27 points, 14 rebounds and three steals as the Vikings advanced to face Kingston on Thursday.

Dickey totaled 16 points after going scoreless in the first half, and made 6-of-8 free throws while also playing a perimeter defensive role against top threat DeVontae Minor.

Isaiah Dumas powered St. Paul (0-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds while stepping out to drain three 3-pointers as the starting center.

Minor provided 13 points plus three steals, and buried his second triple of the third quarter to keep the Giants within 40-37. He likewise navigated late foul trouble, and ended his night on frontcourt contact with 3:10 left in the game.

Dickey answered with a transition layup off a pass from Chayse DeClue, and back-to-back threes from Maxwell and Drew McClain pushed the margin to 11 entering the fourth quarter.

K.J. Tiefenauer ended with 13 rebounds and nine points, and fired a pinpoint entry pass from the right corner to a cutting Ethan Tiefenauer along the left low block to extend the lead.

Maxwell gained inside position for a midair putback, and Dickey sank four consecutive tosses from the line to create a healthy 64-42 advantage with less than four minutes left.

Tension escalated when Minor was flattened by an illegal screen from K.J. Tiefenauer early in the third, but players exchanged handshakes at the conclusion in contrast to last year’s rocky meeting.

St. Paul clicked offensively during an initial 6-0 run consisting of field goals by Minor, Dumas and Grant Anderson, but yielded an 11-2 response to Valley.

Freshman Keller Loughary put the Vikings ahead 13-11 on leaping follow with four seconds left in the first quarter, and Maxwell heated up to answer a brief St. Paul push.

Maxwell sank his third 3-pointer after a streaking layup by Brett Peak put the Giants in front 17-13. He slashed along the baseline for a tying layup, then drilled a pull-up jumper to signal another lead change.

Two baskets by Ayden Sims helped the Vikings carry a 28-24 halftime edge. Dickey increased it to 34-28 with his first 3-pointer of the game.

Sims tallied eight points and McClain made four assists for Valley.

Anderson dropped in nine points, and Peak added eight as St. Paul dropped into a consolation matchup with Marquand on Tuesday.

Kingston 82, Marquand 32

CALEDONIA – Cody Yates scored 30 points, and Kingston committed just five turnovers on Saturday while defeating Marquand 82-32 in the first round of the Valley Tournament.

The Cougars posted leads of 22-5 through one quarter and 42-13 at halftime, and will face the host squad in the semifinals on Thursday.

Collin Sumpter finished with 12 points and Corey Kemper added 11 for Kingston (2-0). Mason Nelson chipped in nine points.

Aidan Homan notched 21 points to headline Marquand (0-2).

Bismarck 64, Bourbon 55

CALEDONIA – Tanner Martinez scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in another powerful double-double for Bismarck on Saturday.

The Indians separated from Bourbon in the third quarter, and advanced 64-55 in the Valley Tournament while playing their fourth game this week.

Gavin Butery distributed nine assists while adding eight points and five rebounds. Bismarck (3-1) used effective on-ball defense from Jordan Ketcherside to surge ahead 33-29 at halftime.

Sven Wilson dropped in nine points, and Daven Miller collected six rebounds plus three assists as the Indians advanced to face Bunker on Thursday.

Bourbon (1-1) capped the first quarter leading 13-9 after its opening 9-0 run was matched, and was paced in defeat by Josh Burns with 16 points.

Peyton Crawford and Brennan Bouse had 13 points each for the Warhawks, who were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter to trail 49-34.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 75, New Madrid 25

NEW MADRID, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team opened its season Saturday with a 75-25 rout over New Madrid at the Riverbend Classic.

All-state junior forward Khloe Dischbein scored 16 points, and the Lady Rebels were firmly in control while bolting to a 44-13 halftime advantage.

Kinley Norris, who missed last season due to a knee injury, equaled sophomore Aniston Mapes with 14 points. Halle Richardson and Sydney Miles added eight points each to the victory.

Central (1-0) carries the top seed as defending champion of the Fredericktown Tournament, and will face Twin Rivers in pool play on Monday.

Bismarck 46, Bourbon 29

CALEDONIA – Bismarck outscored Bourbon 12-2 in the third quarter after an unexpected lineup change, and prevailed 46-29 in the first round of the Valley Tournament on Saturday.

Alyssa Brake scored eight of her 13 points in the third for Bismarck (1-1), which lost starting guard Halie Dickey to an ankle sprain prior to halftime.

The Lady Indians stretched a 22-18 halftime lead by getting nine points from Ashley Hawkins and eight from Kinsey Hubbs.

Jada Dickey grabbed seven rebounds. Bismarck will face top seed West County on Wednesday.

Rayna Claus had nine points for Bourbon (0-2).

West County 78, Kingston 20

CALEDONIA – Junior forward Alexis Hedgcorth poured in 22 points while collecting seven rebounds, and all 10 West County players in uniform dented the scoring column on Saturday.

Gracie Wright finished with 14 points and four steals among four in double digits, and the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs rolled past Kingston 78-20 in the opening round of the Valley Tournament.

Bailey Skiles provided 13 points plus three steals, and Paige Monroe produced 13 points off the bench after West County (2-0) built a 53-7 halftime lead.

The Lady Bulldogs are expecting injured senior point guard Alivia Simily back for their semifinal clash with Bismarck on Wednesday.

Allison Hahn tallied 11 points, and Jade Mendenhall provided the other nine for Kingston (0-2).

Viburnum 60, Valley 34

CALEDONIA – Kalelee Payne piled up 27 points, and Viburnum dispatched the host school 60-34 in the first round of the Valle Tournament on Saturday.

Natalie Wigger added 16 points, and the Lady Jays established a 23-9 halftime lead before moving on to face Lesterville in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Senior forward Carletta West sank a jumper as time expired in the third quarter, and netted 11 points as high scorer for Valley (0-2).

Haylee Moore scored nine points and Kenley Missey chipped in seven for the Lady Vikings, who will meet Jefferson in the consolation bracket on Monday.