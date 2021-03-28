Saturday Roundup: Bulldogs claim tourney title in extras

Leadoff batter Izzy Basler was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Morgan Schwent went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Ste. Genevieve (1-2).

Katelyn Mann, Michaela Chittakone and Charlie Eisenhauer each finished 3-for-4 to pace Valley Park (0-1), which scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull even at 10-10.

Faith Lincoln pitched the first five innings for Ste. Genevieve in a no-decision, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six. Autumn Basler fanned three in the seventh for the save.

Brittney Kreitler added a double in the victory. Brynna Wehner had two stolen bases, and matched Chloe Walker with one single each.

Mountain Grove Tournament

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – The West County softball team scored seven times in two separate frames on Saturday to defeat Plato 17-3 in three innings for third place at the Mountain Grove Tournament.

Gracie Wright was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Riley Kawelaske finished 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBI to highlight the Lady Bulldogs (6-2).