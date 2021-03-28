Saturday Roundup: Bulldogs claim tourney title in extras

FESTUS, Mo. – Michael Simily delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the 11th inning, and West County edged St. Pius 5-4 for first place Saturday at the Jefferson baseball tournament.
Tycen Price pitched five shutout innings of relief for the win, stifling the Lancers with six strikeouts while allowing only two hits and no walks.
Grady Masters and Simily each supplied two hits for the Bulldogs (2-1), who scored four times in the bottom of the third inning for a 4-1 lead.
Nathan Stoll brought St. Pius even at 4-4 with a two-run double in the sixth against West County starter J.D. Whitter, who fanned nine and yielded just five hits in the no-decision.
St. Pius starter Tate Ramey lasted nine superb innings, and compiled 14 strikeouts without giving a walk. Alex Parson and Nathan Schwer contributed two hits offensively.
Valle Catholic 13, Ellington 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Josh Bieser collected three hits and four RBI, and Valle Catholic downed Ellington 13-3 in the first of three games at Alumni Field on Saturday.
Jayden Gegg added two hits while Chase Fallert and Aiden Heberlie added two RBI each. The Warriors extended a 4-2 lead with five runs in the bottom of the second.
Carter Hoog pitched 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts for the win. Drew Bauman obtained the last four outs of the five-inning contest.
Oran 6, Valle Catholic 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Kaden Hargrove amassed three hits and two RBI, and Oran topped Valle Catholic 6-3 behind strong pitching from Ty Johnson.
Johnson came within one out of a complete game, posting three strikeouts and yielding seven hits over 6 2/3 innings for the win.
Chase Fallert drove in two runs on a triple and double for Valle Catholic (4-3), and fanned five batters over 3 1/3 innings of relief work.
Jayden Gegg pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and struck out three in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 12, Valley Park 11
VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve squandered an eight-run advantage on Saturday, but pushed two across the plate in the seventh to edge Valley Park 12-11.
Bailey Deck provided four RBI while going 2-for-4 with a long home run in the third inning, and the Dragons carried a 10-2 lead through four.
Leadoff batter Izzy Basler was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Morgan Schwent went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Ste. Genevieve (1-2).
Katelyn Mann, Michaela Chittakone and Charlie Eisenhauer each finished 3-for-4 to pace Valley Park (0-1), which scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull even at 10-10.
Faith Lincoln pitched the first five innings for Ste. Genevieve in a no-decision, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six. Autumn Basler fanned three in the seventh for the save.
Brittney Kreitler added a double in the victory. Brynna Wehner had two stolen bases, and matched Chloe Walker with one single each.
Mountain Grove Tournament
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – The West County softball team scored seven times in two separate frames on Saturday to defeat Plato 17-3 in three innings for third place at the Mountain Grove Tournament.
Gracie Wright was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Riley Kawelaske finished 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBI to highlight the Lady Bulldogs (6-2).
Morgan Simily and Megan Perkins doubled while Reese Smith, Jenna Simily and Sierra Halter each had a single with three runs scored. Maddie Little notched a two-run single off the bench.
Freshman Alexis Hedgcorth compiled six strikeouts over three innings for the win. She allowed two earned runs and scattered five hits.
Hedgcorth pitched a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts, and West County blanked Liberty (Mountain View) 15-0 in the first game of pool play.
Smith had a double and two RBI for the Lady Bulldogs, who tallied nine runs in the third inning and six more in the second while drawing 12 walks.
Jenna Simily and Morgan Simily each added a single with two RBI, and Kaelin Hedgcorth chipped in another hit toward the win.
Tournament host Mountain Grove captured top position in the pool with a 5-2 triumph over West County in the second contest of the day.
Wright paced the Lady Bulldogs again at 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Alexis Hedgcorth connected for a double and single in three chances. Jacy Tongay, Morgan Simily and Perkins each singled.
Bree Asher pitched four innings in defeat with two strikeouts and eight hits surrendered. Only two of the five runs charged to her were earned.