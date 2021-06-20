Scherffius baffles Potosi in combined no-no

BONNE TERRE – A mandatory pitch count limit was all that disrupted a masterful pitching performance by right-hander Cade Scherffius last Wednesday.

Scherffius threw 6 2/3 no-hit innings and compiled eight strikeouts while leading the Mineral Area Post 416 Senior Legion baseball team to a 7-0 shutout over Potosi Post 265.

Nolan Reed belted a three-run homer during the fifth inning, more than enough support for Scherffius. Karter Kekec got the last out of the combined no-hitter, and added three RBI at the plate.

Post 416 evened its record at 1-1 following a one-run loss to Festus, and will face Potosi in a rematch on Tuesday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0