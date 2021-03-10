 Skip to main content
SE Illinois prolongs MAC softball slump
MAC softball

Mineral Area freshman Alex Sikes replaces Taylor Henson (9) on the bases as a pinch runner during a home softball doubleheader against St. Charles on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – SE Illinois pushed the losing streak for the Mineral Area softball team to six games by sweeping a doubleheader in final outcomes of 14-1 and 12-4 on Tuesday.

The Cardinals trailed 4-0 after one inning in the opener, and the Falcons pushed the margin to 10-1 with five runs in the third. Abbie Mendenhall took the loss in the circle.

Mineral Area generated three hits offensively in five innings. Fredericktown graduate Alex Sikes posted a pinch double, Amber Cage singled and scored and leadoff batter Zoie Hudson added a hit.

Cage set the pace at the plate in game two by finishing 2-for-2 with a walk, and MAC matched the two runs from the opposition in the first inning.

SE Illinois scored the next 10, however, including four in the top of the fifth to increase an 8-2 lead. Kylee Price sustained the pitching loss while also connecting for a double.

Allyson Helms and Hudson contributed singles for the Cardinals (2-10), while Jaden Treis and Sikes scored runs.

Mineral Area continues a six-game homestand against Parkland on Wednesday and John A. Logan on Thursday.

