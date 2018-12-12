Try 1 month for 99¢
SEMO Forbes

Southeast Missouri State left tackle Drew Forbes (76) blocks during a game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, October 20, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Forbes was selected to the Associated Press FCS All-America Second Team offense earlier this week.

 Marc Mahnke, GoSoutheast.com

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Drew Forbes was recognized this week for his role in helping the Southeast Missouri State football program reach a new pinnacle.

The dominant and durable left tackle and graduate of North County High School was selected to the Football Championship Subdivision Second Team offense by the Associated Press.

Forbes made 35 consecutive starts for the Redhawks to cap a collegiate career that included First Team honors from the Ohio Valley Conference a few weeks ago.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, he is projected by numerous publications as a future NFL draft pick next spring, potentially having his name called in the fourth or fifth round.

Forbes blocked for running back and fellow SEMO all-American Marquis Terry, who led the OVC with 1,229 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this year.

The Redhawks earned an at-large berth into the NCAA FCS playoffs, and notched their first postseason victory in team history at home by rallying past Stony Brook 28-14.

Southeast then traveled to Ogden, Utah, for a challenge against second-ranked Weber State, but fell 48-23 to finish the season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in league play.

