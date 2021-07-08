Senior Orioles routed by younger 17u allies

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Mineral Area presence at the Senior Babe Ruth state baseball tournament has suddenly taken on a younger complexion.
Through unrelenting focus and motivation, the 17u Orioles dismissed the 19u Orioles with stunning ease in an elimination game on Thursday.
J.D. Whitter steamrolled the older opposing lineup in remarkably efficient fashion, and the 17u squad maximized 11 hits plus a bevy of additional base runners to prevail 15-0 in four innings.
The friendly yet competitive fire was delivered almost exclusively from one side after the 17u Orioles batted around for six runs in the first inning.
Both teams faced a quick turnaround from first-round losses Wednesday, and the 19u Orioles clearly never regrouped from their extra-inning battle against the Southeast Tropics.
Whitter, the ace of the West County High School staff, needed only 36 pitches to go the distance for a three-hitter. The lefty struck out five and obtained the last seven outs in a span of 16 tosses.
He worked around a one-out single by Shelby Lee in the opening frame, and was on cruise control from there after being handed a sizable lead.
Four pitchers were ultimately summoned among the 19u counterparts after starter Max McKinney was pulled without retiring any of his four batters.
Caden Merrill greeted reliever Devin Seastrand with a two-run single to center field for a 3-0 lead, and finished 3-for-3 overall with a double and four RBI.
Zane Huff followed with an opposite-field RBI hit, and Josh Wyatt drove in another run on a ground ball after Merrill slid safely across the plate on a wild pitch.
The 19u Orioles were unable to answer in the second. Whitter delivered back-to-back strikeouts after a fly ball from Tyler Thebeau was misplayed into a double.
Ryan Cooper highlighted his 2-for-2 game with an RBI double as Trenton Crepps raced home from first base. The perceived underdogs added two more runs in the frame for a 9-0 cushion.
The onslaught continued as the 17u Orioles benefited from three defensive errors behind pitchers Keagan Lawlor and Justin Mattingly.
Four straight singles by Crepps, Cooper, Whitter and Merrill bumped the margin to 12-0 before Dylan Cole lined sharply to Lee at third base.
Tycen Price joined the hitting attack with a long double in the bottom of the fourth, and pinch-runner Malachi Sansegraw scored the game-ending tally on a fielder’s choice by Crepps.
Whitter surrendered solid contact on consecutive offerings during the top half, but ringing drives from Lee and Jacob Jarvis were caught by corner outfielders Wyatt and Gavin Butery.
Mattingly singled in the 19u third inning before Whitter picked him off.
Leadoff man Blayne Nixon scored two runs in the victory. The 17u Orioles will continue elimination-round action on Friday at Hillhouse Park.
Three clubs from the eight-team bracket will advance to the Midwest Plains Regional tournament.
Tropics 3, Orioles 2
CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Southeast Tropics scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overtake the Mineral Area 19u Orioles 3-2 in the opening round on Wednesday.
Jeffery Miller ended the contest with a two-run double past third base with no outs after the ball caromed in foul territory and was bobbled.
Jacob Jarvis briefly propelled the Orioles ahead with a leadoff home run in the top of the eighth after superb pitching sent a 1-1 deadlock into extra frames.
Orioles starter Kamden Walter settled for a no-decision after lasting 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on nine hits and struck out four.
Reliever Justin Mattingly worked around an inherited runner, then yielded a leadoff single to Bryce Morgan in the bottom of the eighth.
Each team scored one run in the second inning. Tyler Thebeau lined a two-out double for the Orioles, and Connor Sullivan followed with an RBI single.
Jarvis was 2-for-4 overall while Ayden Morgan, Shelby Lee, Max McKinney, Keagan Lawlor and Walter each contributed Mineral Area singles.
Brennan Fowler finished 3-for-4 with a double to pace the Tropics.