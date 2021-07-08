Senior Orioles routed by younger 17u allies

Four pitchers were ultimately summoned among the 19u counterparts after starter Max McKinney was pulled without retiring any of his four batters.

Caden Merrill greeted reliever Devin Seastrand with a two-run single to center field for a 3-0 lead, and finished 3-for-3 overall with a double and four RBI.

Zane Huff followed with an opposite-field RBI hit, and Josh Wyatt drove in another run on a ground ball after Merrill slid safely across the plate on a wild pitch.

The 19u Orioles were unable to answer in the second. Whitter delivered back-to-back strikeouts after a fly ball from Tyler Thebeau was misplayed into a double.

Ryan Cooper highlighted his 2-for-2 game with an RBI double as Trenton Crepps raced home from first base. The perceived underdogs added two more runs in the frame for a 9-0 cushion.

The onslaught continued as the 17u Orioles benefited from three defensive errors behind pitchers Keagan Lawlor and Justin Mattingly.

Four straight singles by Crepps, Cooper, Whitter and Merrill bumped the margin to 12-0 before Dylan Cole lined sharply to Lee at third base.