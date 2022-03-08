Seven MAC basketball players named all-region

The Mineral Area men’s basketball team lurked within the national rankings all season, and narrowly missed out on repeating as Region 16 champions.

The Cardinals finished a 24-7 campaign with an overtime loss to Moberly, which secured an automatic bid and No. 16 seed in the NJCAA Tournament.

Mineral Area picked up four all-region selections as guards Brett Thompson, Jamir Price and center Kenan Sarvan landed on the First Team, and wing Keonte Jones made the Second Team.

Thompson worked his way into the starting lineup through several starring efforts once the region schedule hit full stride in January. He averaged 13 points and 4.4 assists per contest.

Price returned from last year’s unprecedented elite eight squad, and became a top slashing threat to provide 14 points and four assists per game. He also connected on 44 percent of 3-point shots.

Sarvan offered a difficult size matchup for opponents, primarily as a perimeter threat at 6-foot-10. He made 39.5 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 12 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Jones remained one of the best junior college defenders, ranking among the national leaders through the completion of district playoffs with 76 steals and 52 blocks.

After earning all-America Honorable Mention as a freshman, the 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists this winter.

The Mineral Area women delivered a much improved second season for head coach Briley Palmer against a challenging schedule, finishing 21-11 with 10 losses coming against top-20 foes.

Returning center Mariah Stewart elevated herself to First Team all-region status with 14 double-doubles. She averaged 11.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Also selected to the women’s First Team was point guard and Toronto native Raissa Nsabua, who supplied 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the season.

South Iron graduate and sophomore guard Michaela Ayers joined the all-region Second Team after nailing 39 percent of her 3-point attempts and notching 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0