Mineral Area College sophomore student Ty Simily is the recipient of the inaugural Hal Loughary Family scholarship, named after the longtime MAC baseball coach. Simily is the great grandson of Loughary. Pictured, from left, are Peggy Ropelle, MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, Simily, Loughary, MAC Director of Development Kevin Thurman and MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour.