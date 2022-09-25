Simily taking on two sports at UHSP

West County High School senior Alivia Simily signed a National Letter of Intent Friday morning to join the basketball and outdoor track and field teams while continuing her education at the University of Heath Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Simily is the first athlete in school history to achieve all-state honors in three separate sports, first as a freshman Class 2 cross country medalist. She finished fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the high jump at the state track meet last spring, and previously led the Lady Bulldogs to a fourth-place Class 3 basketball trophy and 24-6 record as their third-year starting point guard. Also seated are her mother Andrea Simily, father Bobby Simily and brother Brody Simily. Standing, from left, are UHSP women’s basketball coach Jeff Reis, UHSP track and field coach Maurice Lewis, WCHS assistant basketball coach Laci Tadych and WCHS track and field coach Calvin Malloy.