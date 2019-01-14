Try 1 month for 99¢
Sisters Shine In Hoop Shoot Action
Submitted Photo

Sisters Sydney Miles (left) and Mallory Miles recently represented Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge No. 2583 in competition at the Southeast District Hoop Shoot in Cape Girardeau. Sydney was crowned champion of the 10-11 age division by a substantial margin after making 18-of-25 shots, and advanced to her state final on Feb. 2 at Kirkwood Middle School. Mallory finished second in the 8-9 age division by hitting 11-of-25 attempts, just one shot out of first place. Sydney and Mallory are the daughters of Paul and Emily Miles of Park Hills.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments