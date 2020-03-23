Skaggs collects first All-America honors

LILBURN, Ga. – Megan Skaggs can finally add All-American to her list of basketball accolades.

The Central Missouri forward received honorable mention from both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Monday.

Skaggs was recently named MIAA Player of the Year while earning her fourth consecutive all-conference selection, and also earned Scholar-Athlete distinction.

The national recognition follows a brilliant – albeit abbreviated – senior season as Skaggs soared to sixth on the all-time scoring list at Central Missouri with 1,705 career points.

She averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, ranking among the top 20 of the MIAA in each of those statistical categories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her offensive efficiency was magnified by shooting 52 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent at the free-throw line.

Skaggs owns the MIAA single-game record of 50 points, obtained on Dec. 17, 2019, against Evangel after she went 18-of-20 from the field and 8-of-9 from long range while also grabbing nine rebounds.