Skaggs collects first All-America honors

LILBURN, Ga. – Megan Skaggs can finally add All-American to her list of basketball accolades.
The Central Missouri forward received honorable mention from both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Monday.
Skaggs was recently named MIAA Player of the Year while earning her fourth consecutive all-conference selection, and also earned Scholar-Athlete distinction.
The national recognition follows a brilliant – albeit abbreviated – senior season as Skaggs soared to sixth on the all-time scoring list at Central Missouri with 1,705 career points.
She averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, ranking among the top 20 of the MIAA in each of those statistical categories.
You have free articles remaining.
Her offensive efficiency was magnified by shooting 52 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent at the free-throw line.
Skaggs owns the MIAA single-game record of 50 points, obtained on Dec. 17, 2019, against Evangel after she went 18-of-20 from the field and 8-of-9 from long range while also grabbing nine rebounds.
Skaggs started every game for the Jennies since her arrival as a freshman in Warrensburg, matching the school record with 127, and helped UCM win the national title in 2018.
Central Missouri had clinched home-court advantage for three regional rounds of the NCAA Division II Tournament before the event was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Jennies captured their first MIAA tourney championship since 1990 two weeks ago in Kansas City, Mo., and posted a 27-4 overall record.
Four-year teammate Morgan Fleming landed on the WBCA First Team, giving the UCM women's program two All-American players in the same season for the first time.
Skaggs was named Class 3 Player of the Year as a senior at Central High School, and helped the Lady Rebels win their lone state title as a junior in 2015.