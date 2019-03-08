WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Megan Skaggs ended her sophomore season in magical fashion, celebrating alongside sister Sydney and their Central Missouri teammates after winning the NCAA Division II national title.
While the Jennies continue pushing toward another tournament berth this week, Skaggs has collected two more individual all-conference accolades.
The current junior forward/guard and all-time leading scorer in Central High School girls basketball history was selected to the MIAA Third Team and All-Defensive squad.
Her performance in the quarterfinal round of the league tournament Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo. suggests that she may have been underestimated by the voting panel.
Skaggs recorded her strongest of four double-double performances this season and second in a row during an 80-47 blowout as the Jennies outscored Central Oklahoma 45-19 in the second half.
She finished with 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds while going 7-of-8 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Central Missouri (23-5) holds the No. 2 seed in the MIAA bracket behind Ft. Hays State, and will face either Lindenwood or Pittsburg State on Saturday night in the semifinal round.
Skaggs, who received MIAA Honorable Mention last year, ranked 22nd on the UCM career scoring list entering the week, and surpassed 1,000 collegiate points against NW Missouri State on Feb. 13.
Her season-best 24 points occurred in a rare home loss to Emporia State. Skaggs is shooting 55 percent overall and 44 from 3-point range while averaging 15 points and six rebounds per contest.
