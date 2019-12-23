{{featured_button_text}}
Central Missouri Skaggs

Central Missouri forward Megan Skaggs (20) looks for an open teammate during an NCAA women's college basketball game against Lincoln on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Central Missouri senior forward Megan Skaggs has been named the MIAA women’s basketball Athlete of the Week following her record-setting performance last Tuesday night.

Skaggs netted 50 points on 18-of-20 shooting from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds during a victory over Evangel, breaking the all-time, single-game scoring mark for the school and conference.

Her week continued Thursday with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists against Avila as the Jennies won their fifth straight game.

Skaggs averaged 30.5 points and shot 85 percent combined over two contests, including 9-of-11 from 3-point range.

